U.S. ends automatic extension of work permits for immigrants

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that immigrants in certain categories will no longer receive automatic extensions on their work permits (EADs) when they apply for renewal.

The agency said the change is meant to improve national security and public safety by allowing time for full background checks before permits are renewed.

According to DHS, anyone who files to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will not get an automatic extension.

The agency said this will allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to better detect fraud and screen out people who may pose a threat.

Limited exceptions will apply, including some cases under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

“Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after Oct. 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD.

“With this rule, DHS prioritizes the proper screening and vetting of aliens before extending the validity of their employment authorizations,” they stated

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow said the new rule shifts focus back to security rather than convenience.

He said previous policies made it too easy to extend work permits without proper vetting.

Edlow described working in the U.S. as a privilege, not a right.

The agency is advising immigrants to apply for renewals up to 180 days before their current documents

expire to avoid a lapse in work authorization.

The new rule does not affect EADs that were automatically extended before October 30, 2025.

Separately, the U.S. government recently introduced a rule requiring people submitting paper

immigration forms to make payments electronically, either by credit or debit card or through a U.S. bank account. Those filing online are not affected.

Vanguard News