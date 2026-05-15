Drop in foreign student japa: global restrictions, not local educational reform

By Moshood Oshunfurewa

Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, recently advanced a triumphant narrative that the sharp decline in the number of Nigerians studying abroad reflects renewed confidence in the nation’s universities. According to the Minister, improved academic stability, uninterrupted calendars, and the growing popularity of programmes such as JUPEB demonstrate that Nigerian higher institutions are finally becoming competitive alternatives to foreign universities.

At first glance, the argument appears patriotic and reassuring. Yet beneath its optimistic veneer lies a profound misinterpretation of reality. The reduction in outbound Nigerian students is not primarily the product of a transformed domestic education system; rather, it is the direct consequence of increasingly restrictive immigration and visa policies imposed by major study destinations such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

The decline, therefore, should not be mistaken for a victory of educational reform. It is largely the outcome of shrinking global access.

The clearest evidence emerges from the United Kingdom, historically one of the largest destinations for Nigerian students. Beginning in 2024 and intensifying into 2025, the British government implemented stringent immigration reforms targeted at international students. The most consequential policy prohibited most postgraduate students from bringing dependants. Simultaneously, visa scrutiny became significantly harsher, with increased financial verification requirements and heightened checks on supporting documentation.

The impact on Nigerian applicants has been severe. Refusal rates for Nigerian visa applicants have climbed dramatically, with many students denied entry over minor inconsistencies or financial documentation concerns. Thousands who once viewed British universities as attainable opportunities now confront barriers that are increasingly difficult to overcome. The resulting decline in student departures is therefore not evidence of satisfaction with local universities; it is the predictable consequence of foreign doors closing.

Across the Atlantic, the situation is even more restrictive. The United States has introduced tighter immigration controls affecting several nationalities, including Nigerians. Additional scrutiny, extended processing timelines, and limitations on visa validity have made educational migration significantly more uncertain. For many Nigerian students who spend years preparing applications, securing admissions, and assembling tuition funds, the process often culminates in delayed approvals, administrative hurdles, or outright denials.

Such experiences cannot reasonably be interpreted as endorsements of Nigeria’s higher education system. They are symptoms of a changing global immigration climate. Canada, another traditional destination for Nigerian students, has also tightened its policies. Recent caps on international student permits and stricter approval conditions have contributed to a substantial decline in permits granted to Nigerians. What is occurring globally is therefore not an isolated trend, but a coordinated tightening of migration pathways across major Western education hubs.

Against this backdrop, the claim that Nigerian universities have suddenly become sufficiently attractive to reverse the “Japa” phenomenon becomes difficult to sustain.

Nigeria’s education sector continues to face structural challenges that have persisted for decades. Federal budgetary allocations to education remain significantly below UNESCO’s recommended benchmark of 15–20 percent of national expenditure. In recent years, Nigeria’s allocation has fluctuated around 6–8 percent, insufficient for a country with one of the world’s largest youth populations.

Many public universities still grapple with overcrowded lecture halls, inadequate laboratories, obsolete infrastructure, underfunded research systems, unstable electricity supply, and limited accommodation capacity. While prolonged industrial strikes may have reduced in frequency recently, systemic underinvestment remains deeply entrenched.

Consequently, increased competition for admission into institutions such as the University of Lagos, the University of Ibadan, or Obafemi Awolowo University should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of educational excellence. In many cases, it reflects limited alternatives. When external routes become inaccessible, domestic institutions inevitably absorb greater pressure, regardless of whether their carrying capacity has meaningfully improved.

The distinction is critical: overcrowding is not synonymous with quality.

Indeed, many Nigerian students continue to seek alternatives abroad, but are increasingly redirecting their ambitions toward more affordable and accessible destinations. Countries such as Germany and Poland have become attractive options because of lower tuition costs and comparatively flexible entry requirements. Germany’s public universities, many of which charge minimal tuition fees, alongside scholarship programmes like DAAD, now attract growing numbers of African students. Eastern European countries similarly offer relatively affordable education and living costs compared to traditional Anglophone destinations.

Even within Africa, South Africa remains a compelling destination due to the global ranking and research strength of several of its universities. This persistence of outward migration demonstrates an important reality: Nigerian students have not abandoned the desire for international education. They are merely adapting to a rapidly changing global environment.

The deeper concern with the Minister’s assertion is therefore philosophical as much as statistical. It reflects a dangerous tendency within governance to confuse constrained outcomes with successful policy. When citizens remain because opportunities abroad have narrowed, government should resist the temptation to interpret immobility as satisfaction.

A genuine educational triumph would look very different. It would involve universities equipped with world-class research facilities, internationally competitive faculty remuneration, stable power supply, digital learning infrastructure, globally recognised academic rankings, and sufficient funding to attract not only Nigerian students, but foreign students as well.

It would mean students choosing to remain in Nigeria because local institutions rival the best globally, not because visa regimes elsewhere have become hostile.

That reality has not yet materialised.

Until it does, the decline in Nigerians studying abroad should be understood for what it truly is: not the product of a dramatically transformed education sector, but the consequence of increasingly restrictive global migration policies. To portray it otherwise risks celebrating limitation as progress and mistaking exclusion for national achievement.

There is a profound difference between citizens staying because they believe in the strength of their institutions and citizens staying because the world has become harder to enter. One reflects confidence. The other reflects constraint.

•Oshunfurewa, a public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos.