Transcorp wins big at Seven Star Luxury Awards

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality arm of Transnational Corporation Plc, has secured three major prizes at the prestigious Seven Star Luxury Awards held over the weekend in Tróia, Portugal.

This is contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by the hotel on Tuesday.

The highly rated global event, which celebrates excellence in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, saw Transcorp Hotels emerge as a standout winner across three key categories.

The categories are Best Luxury Business Hotel (Nigeria & Africa) Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Best Luxury Event and Conference Centre (Nigeria & Africa); The Transcorp Centre and the Best CEO of the Year, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

According to the statement, these awards reaffirm Transcorp Hotels’ leadership in delivering premium hospitality experiences tailored to business, diplomatic, and lifestyle clients, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.

Speaking on the triple win, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, said, “These awards are more than symbols of success; they represent a shared commitment to redefining African hospitality. At Transcorp Hotels, we continue to push boundaries, invest in innovation, and position Nigeria as a global destination for world-class business and leisure experiences.”

She added that his recognition as CEO of the Year further underscores the strategic leadership and visionary growth agenda she has championed within the organisation, helping to transform Transcorp Hotels into a brand synonymous with operational excellence and luxury.

While reiterating that the Seven Star Luxury Awards are widely regarded as the definitive global standard for recognising excellence in the luxury hospitality industry, she stressed that “This year’s recognition is not only a testament to the quality of service delivered by Transcorp Hotels but also a validation of its bold vision for the future of hospitality in Africa.”