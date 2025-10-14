Traditional ruler to Gov. Sule: Caution Appointees Over Interference in Chieftaincy Selection

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Able Daniel, Lafia

A fresh chieftaincy dispute is brewing in Nasarawa State following the alleged interference of some government officials in the appointment of a new traditional ruler in Lafia North Development Area.

The Ward Head of Alingani Village, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim Atoshi, has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Sule to caution his appointees against meddling in the selection process for the position of Oron Akye, a second-class traditional stool.

Through his lawyer, Barrister Aliyu Idris, Alhaji Kashim urged the governor to direct the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development, and Chieftaincy Affairs to suspend the purported selection of Mr. Dalhatu Mohammed Omiya as Oron Akye while a substantive suit on the matter is still pending before the High Court of Justice, Doma.

According to the royal father, the government’s action amounts to contempt of court, as the selection was carried out despite the existence of Suit No. NSD/LF27/2022, which is at the final stage of judgment. He alleged that the appointment proceeded in disregard of a duly filed and served urgent motion for interim and interlocutory injunctions.

Alhaji Kashim described the move as a “deliberate act of illegality” that violates both the rule of law and the native customs guiding the Oron Akye stool.

“The position of Oron Akye is rotational. Following the demise of the late occupant from Ugah Village, the crown is due to rotate to Alingani Village, where I am the valid Ward Head,” he stated.

“The selection of Mr. Dalhatu Mohammed Omiya violates the rotational principle as provided under Nasarawa State Law No. 2 of 2013,” he added.

He further alleged that some individuals with vested interests influenced the process despite protests from prominent traditional rulers across the state.

“The action clearly lacks traditional legitimacy and support from the majority of the people of Alingani, Gwayaka, Kiguna, and Ugah villages that make up the chiefdom,” he said.

Alhaji Kashim’s statement also accused certain officials within the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as members of the State Traditional Council, of acting in bad faith and misleading the government.

“These officials, exploiting the temporary absence of the trial judge, provided faulty counsel to the state, leading to an act of severe illegality and a direct affront to the judiciary,” the statement read.

The traditional ruler’s counsel, Barr. Idris, therefore called on the Nasarawa State Government to set aside the selection and appointment of Mr. Omiya, describing it as a violation of a subsisting court process.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Kashim appealed to all aggrieved parties and members of the affected communities to remain calm and law-abiding while expressing confidence in the judiciary to deliver justice.

“The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man. We are hopeful that the court will nullify this unlawful appointment and sanction those responsible for this contemptuous act,” he assured.