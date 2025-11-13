Okpebholo sacks two traditional rulers over alleged illegal installation

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo on Thursday sacked two traditional rulers: the Olososo of Ososo, Bamidele Obaitan and the ruler of Ikpeshii/Egbegere Clans ,Zaiki Luckman Odamah III both in Akoko-Edo local government area.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government, Umar Musa Ikhlor. said the governor revoked the appointments of both traditional rulers in the interest of peace and stability of the communities after reviewing the circumstances surrounding ongoing disputes relating to the traditional leadership of the communities.

The statement said the governor approved the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Odamah as the Regent of the Ikpeshi/Egbegere Clan while elders of the four quarters (Unukhus), the Council of Chiefs, and the Elders of Ososo were directed to meet, consult and submit a consensus candidate for appointment to the vacant stool of the headship of Osoao.

According to the statement, “Odamah shall oversee the affairs of the clan in a custodial capacity and ensure full cooperation with government directives.

“Submission of a consensus candidate shall be made through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs within a timeframe to be communicated formally by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. This process must reflect the customs, rotation principles, and collective will of the Ososo people.

“Both Mr. Bamidele Obaitan and Mr. Luckman Odamah are directed to immediately hand over all Government properties, instruments of office, and materials in their possession to the Chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Council without delay.”

The statement said ” Citizens of Ososo, Ikpeshi, Egbegere, and the entire Akoko-Edo Local Government Area are advised to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear.

“All security agencies have been duly notified and directed to maintain peace, law, and order, prevent any breakdown of security and ensure the protection of lives and property throughout the affected communities.”