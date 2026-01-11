KWAM1 writes Gov Dapo Abiodun over exclusion from Awujale selection

Kwam1

By James Ogunnaike

Popular Fuji musician and Olori Omooba of Ijebuland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, has written to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, alleging moves to exclude him from the ongoing process to select the next Awujale of Ijebuland by the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

Ayinde alleged that the ruling house has been issuing directives that contravene the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, with the intention of disenfranchising him and other interested members from contesting for the throne.

The allegations are contained in a letter dated January 8, 2026, and signed by his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu, SAN.

The selection process for the new Awujale has reportedly attracted over 60 aspirants, including Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1. However, the Fusengbuwa ruling family had earlier declared that the musician is not a member of the family and is therefore ineligible to participate.

Ayinde had previously approached the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu-Ode, seeking an interim injunction to restrain Governor Abiodun and six others from proceeding with the selection process. The court dismissed the application for lacking merit, after which the suit was withdrawn.

In the fresh letter to the governor, Ayinde stated that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, through a letter dated January 6, 2026, signed by its Secretary, Mr. Oke Adebanjo, approved the commencement of the selection process by the ruling house.

He said he was surprised that while family members were preparing for a general meeting, the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, issued a directive instructing aspirants to collect nomination forms and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

According to Ayinde, the directive fixed the nomination exercise for Monday, January 12, 2026, while also stating that the process would be conducted by delegates to be selected at a meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026.

The letter partly read: “It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all these directives, which contravene the Chieftaincy Declaration, the Obas and Chiefs Law, and the letter from the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, were included in the family’s letter dated January 6, 2026.

“It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members desirous of participating in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool.

“We wish to emphasize that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend the meeting to nominate candidates of their choice. A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp these rights.

“The directive providing for screening and nomination by delegates is inconsistent with both the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021.

“In the interest of justice and compliance with due process, we urge timely intervention to address these concerns, ensure the integrity of the process and protect our client’s rights.”

Reacting, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, confirmed receipt of the letter but dismissed its contents as baseless.

Describing it as “arrant nonsense,” Yusuf said the letter had no bearing on the selection process.

“It is a misguided letter. Either Wahab Shittu is being misled, or Wasiu Ayinde is being misled. The letter was directed to the government, which will respond appropriately,” he said.

On the issue of screening, Yusuf added: “The argument is illogical. We have over 20,000 members in the ruling house. How does he expect us to manage such a crowd?”

He confirmed that the family has fixed Monday, January 12, 2026, for the nomination meeting of aspirants to the vacant stool.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at the age of 91. The monarch reigned for 65 years.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Ogun State Government were unsuccessful, as the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the Governor, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, did not respond to enquiries as of the time of filing this report.