Top 10 smallest countries in the world

By Favour Osah

The world is home to nearly 200 countries, but some are so small you could walk across them in an afternoon. These nations may occupy tiny patches of land, yet many hold significant cultural, political or economic importance. Here are the 10 smallest countries in the world by land area.

1. Vatican City – 0.44 sq km

The world’s smallest country is an independent city-state located entirely within Rome, Italy. It serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and the official residence of the Pope. Despite its size, Vatican City attracts millions of visitors every year, drawn by landmarks like St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.

2. Monaco – 2 sq km

Situated on the French Riviera, Monaco is famous for its wealth, casinos, and glamorous events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix. It’s one of the most densely populated places on Earth and has no income tax, making it a haven for the rich and famous.

3. Nauru – 21 sq km

Located in the Pacific Ocean, Nauru is the world’s smallest island nation. Once prosperous due to its phosphate deposits, the country now faces economic challenges and depends largely on imports and foreign aid.

4. Tuvalu – 26 sq km

Another Pacific island nation, Tuvalu, is made up of nine small islands. It’s one of the lowest-lying countries in the world, facing serious threats from rising sea levels caused by climate change.

5. San Marino – 61 sq km

Enclaved within Italy, San Marino claims to be the world’s oldest republic, founded in 301 AD. Its economy is supported by tourism, banking, and manufacturing, and it remains fiercely proud of its independence and democratic heritage.

6. Liechtenstein – 160 sq km

Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is a German-speaking principality known for its strong economy, low unemployment rate, and stunning Alpine scenery. It’s one of the few countries with more registered companies than citizens.

7. Marshall Islands – 181 sq km

Spread across the central Pacific, the Marshall Islands consist of 29 coral atolls and over 1,000 small islands. It’s known for its beautiful lagoons, but also for its complex history tied to U.S. nuclear testing in the mid-20th century.

8. Saint Kitts and Nevis – 261 sq km

The smallest country in the Western Hemisphere, this two-island nation in the Caribbean is famous for its lush landscapes and historical sugar plantations. Tourism is now its main source of income.

9. Maldives – 298 sq km

Located in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is made up of about 1,200 coral islands, known for their luxurious resorts and clear blue waters. Like Tuvalu, it faces serious risks from climate change and rising sea levels.

10. Malta – 316 sq km

Situated in the Mediterranean Sea between Sicily and North Africa, Malta combines rich history with modern living. Its ancient temples, fortified cities, and sunny beaches make it a popular tourist destination and a key player in regional trade.

Though they cover only tiny patches on the map, these countries leave an outsized impression on the world. Each carries its own blend of history, culture and resilience.