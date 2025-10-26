Top 10 most dangerous countries in the world 2025

Local residents walk past a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kyiv, on October 26, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv killed three people and wounded dozens, including six children, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on October 26. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025, global peacefulness has declined, and several dangerous countries continue to experience ongoing wars, political instability, and widespread violence.

Below are the top 10 most dangerous countries in the world, based on their GPI scores—where a higher score indicates lower peace and security.

1. Russia – GPI Score: 3.441

Russia ranks as the most dangerous country in the world in 2025, primarily due to its prolonged war with Ukraine. The conflict, which began in 2022, continues to devastate both nations. Cross-border attacks, heavy military losses, and internal repression have pushed Russia deeper into instability. Crackdowns on dissent and an atmosphere of fear have intensified, while sanctions and militarisation have strained its economy and social order.

2. Ukraine – GPI Score: 3.434

Ukraine remains second on the list of the most dangerous countries in the world as it endures the full impact of Russia’s invasion. Cities have been destroyed, millions displaced, and crime has risen due to the widespread circulation of weapons. Daily life in many regions is marked by insecurity, and with no end in sight to the fighting, Ukraine continues to face immense humanitarian and safety challenges.

3. Sudan – GPI Score: 3.323

Sudan’s brutal civil war, which erupted in April 2023, has spiraled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have killed more than 150,000 people and displaced millions. Entire cities have been destroyed, and both sides have committed atrocities, leaving the country in total collapse.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo – GPI Score: 3.292

The DRC remains trapped in relentless conflict, especially in its eastern provinces. Armed groups like M23 and ADF continue to terrorise communities, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee. The government’s weak control and ongoing violence have created one of Africa’s longest-running humanitarian disasters.

5. Yemen – GPI Score: 3.262

Years of civil war have left Yemen in ruins. Despite temporary ceasefires, fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces persists, worsened by foreign interventions. The country faces mass hunger, disease, and total infrastructure collapse. Yemen remains under “Do Not Travel” advisories due to terrorism, war, and lawlessness.

6. Afghanistan – GPI Score: 3.229

Although the Taliban regained control in 2021, Afghanistan is far from stable. Terror attacks by ISIS-K, repression of women, economic collapse, and widespread poverty define daily life. With millions requiring humanitarian aid, the country remains one of the most dangerous for both citizens and visitors.

7. Syria – GPI Score: 3.184

Fourteen years after its civil war began, Syria remains deeply divided and unstable. Government forces, rebels, and foreign militaries continue sporadic clashes. With 70% of the population dependent on aid

and millions displaced, Syria’s humanitarian crisis is among the worst in the world.

8. South Sudan – GPI Score: 3.117

South Sudan continues to struggle with political and ethnic conflict despite a peace deal in 2018. Renewed violence, hunger, and displacement—worsened by spillover from Sudan’s war—keep the country fragile. Flooding and food insecurity have compounded its instability.

9. Israel – GPI Score: 3.108

Israel’s score worsened following the 2023 war with Hamas, which caused massive destruction and regional tension. Ongoing security threats from Hezbollah and other groups, coupled with political unrest, have kept Israel on high alert. Though stable in parts, the constant risk of escalation undermines its peace ranking and have it ninth in the list of the most dangerous countries in the world.

10. Mali – GPI Score: 3.061

After military coups and the exit of U.N. peacekeepers, Mali has descended further into chaos. The government battles jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, as well as northern rebels. Large areas remain under militant control, with frequent massacres and a breakdown of law and order.

