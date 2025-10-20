Top 10 African countries with the strongest military

Africa’s military might has evolved over the years, with several nations strengthening their defence capabilities and widening their military power.

According to the Global Firepower Index, they evaluate the military strength of over 140 countries based on manpower and equipment and also highlight how nations are positioning themselves on the global stage.

The 2025 rankings unveiled the growth, advancement and regional balance, with African powerhouses putting investments in technology and training for a goal of maintaining security and stability.

Here are the top African military forces by their global rankings:

1. Egypt (Global rank: 19)

Egypt has been Africa’s strongest military power and one of the most capable globally. They have built a well-trained army, a solid air force, and an expanding naval zone.

2. Algeria (Global rank: 26)

Algeria ranks second in Africa due to its large defence budget and good ties with global military suppliers. The country’s modern air fleet and well-equipped ground forces ensure readiness across its vast territory.

3. Nigeria (Global rank: 31)

Nigeria’s military has grown in strength through modernisation efforts and local defence production. The nation’s pumping into the military is for countering terrorism within its states.

4. South Africa (Global rank: 40)

South Africa combines advanced technology with a professional army, backed by a strong domestic defence industry. Its air force and naval forces make it a principal security player in Southern Africa.

5. Ethiopia (Global rank: 52)

Ethiopia’s large troop numbers and continued investment in equipment give it a solid ranking. Despite internal challenges, the country maintains a strong regional military presence.

6. Angola (Global rank: 56)

Angola’s steady economic recovery has allowed it to rebuild its military strength. The country has invested in new aircraft and armoured vehicles, making it a reliable force in Central Africa.

7. Morocco (Global rank: 59)

Morocco continues to bolster its armed forces with a mix of Western and homemade equipment. Its strong air and ground forces contribute to regional stability and deterrence.

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Global rank: 66)

The DRC’s large manpower and growing focus on modernisation have helped it climb the ranks. Efforts to improve logistics and coordination are strengthening its national defence.

9. Sudan (Global rank: 73)

Despite political transitions, Sudan maintains a structured and experienced army. Continued cooperation with allies has kept its defence capabilities active and functional.

10. Libya (Global rank: 76)

Libya rounds out the top ten as it rebuilds its military infrastructure. Ongoing efforts to unify the armed forces are gradually restoring stability and readiness.