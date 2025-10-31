Tinubu’s reform ‘ll win Osun for APC – Guber aspirant

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State Engr. Dideolu Falobi has disclosed that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu within in less than three years would help the party win the governorship election in the state next year.

Speaking after consulting with the party State Executive Committee at the party’s Secretariat in Osogbo on Thursday, he said there are misunderstanding about the impact of Tinubu’s performance at both the national and sub-national level.

He said the President did not only revamp the economy but has also placed the country on the path of progressive growth and development.

His words, “There’s a State and National lack of understanding of how well President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone, it is unbelievable in two and half years he has done marvelously well and thank God that the result will begin to show, you know he met a completely run down country he stepped up continued to work without caring about sabotage and now we are actually at the turning point.

“In a few months like Dangote said, the dollar rate will come down, in a few months prices food will be better. He his fighting everything, we are faced with multi pronged attack on all the sectors that we have so what I’m saying essentially is that I’m very positive that in Osun and in Nigeria APC will win, I have no doubt about it. The President has turned the economy around”.

On his visit to the Secretariat, the governorship hopeful said he was at the party secretariat to consult with the party structure and organs in line with its principles in a bid to continue to drive his aspiration without running foul of the party principles.

He added that he has earlier met with the party Chairmen from across the Local Government Council Areas and the Local Council Development Authorities, engaging them on best way to galvanise support for the his ambition