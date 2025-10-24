Tinubu’s aide empowers over 10,000 Ogun pupils with educational materials

By Bayo Wahab



As part of his commitment to grassroots empowerment and educational development, Alhaji Yusuf Kamorudeen, Personal Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has supported over 10,000 pupils across Ogun State through a back-to-school initiative aimed at improving learning conditions in primary schools.



The project, executed under the Alliance for Kamosky Group, is one of Kamorudeen’s personal empowerment programmes designed to give back to the community and promote access to quality education for children in the state.



The Back-to-School Project involves distributing school bags, exercise books, pens, and pencils to pupils in selected primary schools across all 20 local government areas of Ogun State.



The initiative is intended to encourage school attendance, support parents, and ease the financial burden of providing educational materials.



According to the organisers, the first phase of the distribution commenced on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Ado-Odo/Otta Local Government Area, while the second phase began on Monday, October 13, covering the four regions in the state.



Over the course of the exercise, more than 11,000 exercise books, 10,000 backpacks, and 15,000 pens and pencils were distributed, benefiting thousands of pupils across over 65 public primary schools.



Speaking through Dr. Lateef Sulaimon, an associate professor at the University of Abuja, Alhaji Kamorudeen said the initiative reflects his lifelong passion for education and community service.



“Education remains the foundation for building strong communities and a prosperous future. This project is my way of supporting parents and complementing government efforts to ensure that no child is left behind due to a lack of basic learning materials,” Kamorudeen stated.



He added that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Ogun State Ministry of Education to promote inclusive, high-quality education across the state.



“Our goal is simple - to make learning more enjoyable for the children and to show them that society cares about their future,” he said.



The gesture has been widely commended by parents, teachers, and local community leaders, who described it as a timely intervention that would boost school attendance and motivate young learners.



The Back-to-School initiative forms part of Alhaji Yusuf’s broader commitment to community empowerment, youth development, and social responsibility in Ogun State.

Vanguard News