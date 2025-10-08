There was no first world war’- Jimoh Ibrahim

By Henry Umoru

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, APC, Ondo South, has dismissed claims of the First World War, saying there was nothing like that.

Senator Ibrahim has, however, urged Britain to rectify the distorted historical record.

In an address at the ongoing United Nations Counter-Terrorism Conference in Turkey, the Senator called on the British government to correct what he described as a “distorted historical record” regarding the First World War, just as he questioned the legitimacy of the term “World War I,” asserting that the conflict between 1914 and 1918 was, in fact, a regional European dispute rather than a global war.

He said, “There is no place in the world where the geocentric system has converged, and a war was launched,” Ibrahim declared. “A disagreement among European countries that led to a regional war cannot be classified as a World War.”

Senator Ibrahim, who noted that the impact of the 1914–18 conflict was limited in geography, as it failed to directly involve or impact half of the world, said, “So how can historians call it the First World War?”

He said that, due to its prominence and broader scale, the Second World War should be reclassified as the true First World War.

Senator Ibrahim said, “The mere involvement of America in the European regional crises of 1917 is insufficient to justify calling it a world war,” Ibrahim said. “Similarly, when the United States confronted the USSR in the Cold War of the 1990s, it was not termed a world war.

“The clarification becomes necessary because of the tracing and mapping of terrorists and their activities since the provocative act of the assassination of Franz Ferdinand,” which he said triggered a counterattack in response to the terrorists’ activities by European powers.

“The counterattack in response to the terrorists’ activities attracted such a reaction and a first response from the participating countries in Europe.”

He further argued that the roots of the conflict lay in European expansionism, conflict over alliances, and a conspiracy between Germany and Austria-Hungary, emphasizing that German millenarian ideology was central to European history, not the entire geo-centric system.

Senator Ibrahim accused the UK Parliament of neglecting its duty to correct the historical record by “allowing historians to continue referring to an insurgency or a regional conflict as World War I.”

He added, “The British Parliament has responsibilities, including correcting historical accounts, when necessary, such as those related to the alleged First World War!”

