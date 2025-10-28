The problems of mobile communication services in Nigeria

By AUGUSTINE ODINMA

It is very disturbing that after 24 years of the GSM launch in the country, the service is still poor when compared with the advanced countries. In UK few months ago, I made over 100,000 through-calls successfully first time, but in Lagos it was difficult to make 10 successful calls first time. It is a sorry state of feeling when one can gesticulate the probable cause of each identified error as a professional.

In 2023, I was going to Mubi, from Yola for a burial, but we did not know where we were going in the city. We were to call as soon as we got closer in order to get direction, so that our host will meet us nearby. But to my greatest surprise when we got to the city of Gonbi, we could no long have access to the mobile network system and that means we could not communicate with our host; we got to Mubi and was driving from one end to the other asking people for any place a burial was going on. We were lucky to find the place after about 70 minutes of being lost. On our way back four hours later, we were able to make calls. So, the use of the system was fluctuating.

This experience happened to the two phones we had which were from different networks. I don’t want to mention the names of the mobile networks in question. Yola is a state capital, and we observed that some mornings and some late afternoons, some subscribers using some networks could not communicate. Don’t take my word for it, call people you know to confirm. I was very troubled in Lagos when I called someone, and I received an error message: “Number not reachable” and at another time: “switched off”. When I repeated the call and got through to the person, he told me his phone has been on and that is what they suffer occasionally. It should not be so!

There were other observed errors: you may call a line and not get a ringing tone; unless the person called answers immediately, you may not know the call went through. Sometimes, you get an error message: “network failure” when you call. Sometimes, you make a call and the called person answers, both of you could not hear each other (silence between the caller and the called), but the caller is charged. In other words, at times, callers pay for services they did not use. This is a fraudulent practice on the part of the operators. These errors are symptomatic of improper planning and maintenance of the overall mobile network or improper monitoring by the regulator (NCC).

The observed state of the mobile network is not surprising to me, a telecom professional, because we predicted the improper behavioural pattern of the mobile networks in publications in 2005 and 2011, which were carried by major daily papers at the time. In 2005, using a simple failure test, we observed that the networks which were barely four years old then were heavily congested. We tested the intra-connectivity and inter-connectivity of each of the mobile networks at the time; we found them to be very congested. Inter-connectivity tests examined the behaviour of connection between two or more mobile networks. Whereas the Intra-Connectivity test examined the performance of a communication within a particular network. The publication in 2005 was carried by Vanguard and three other national dailies. In 2011, the test of the behavioural pattern of the mobile networks were repeated and we found that the networks were still very congested, but understandably the inter-connectivity was better in 2011 than in 2005. The publication in 2011 was caried by most of the news media as well.

In 2005, the heavily observed congestion was to some extent understood because the network infrastructure of the network operators was under construction. However, it baffled me that in 2011 the networks were observed to be very congested because the networks infrastructure was reaching maturity in the big cities such as Lagos and Abuja. At that point it became obvious that if the operators were not properly monitored that some of the infrastructure would deteriorate unnoticed and hence the communication in networks would be worse as the year of installation or launch increased, as we are currently observing now after 24 years of launching the GSM service in Nigeria. NCC is the agency charged with monitoring and control of the operators and they should live up to expectation, otherwise the experience of users would become worse and users’ complaints overwhelming.

At this junction, let’s recall here the conclusions reached in the publication of 2011, and thereafter give conclusions to what we observed lately.

“This paper presented some of the outcome from research conducted to study the behaviour of five mobile operators in Nigeria. Over 70,000 calls were made during the six days of the studies, in order to ascertain the reliability of the networks. The study examined different times of the day and different days of the week in order to capture the peculiar behavioural patterns of users in each network.

The study took place in Lagos, Abuja and Yola.

Research sites were chosen in each city, where all the operators have consistently full signal. The sites were also chosen such that there should be no fault at all during the research. So, any percentage call failure of more than one per cent represents serious congestion of the network. Any network that is congested in this our test scenario would pose more serious problem to rural areas and calls between two distant users.

The intra-network and inter-network connectivity were major metrics used to evaluate the networks’ services. We not only found that the networks were heavily congested, but we found that for each operator their services were inconsistent from one city to another. The mobile users in smaller cities suffer from congestion from each of the operators. All mobile users are charged using the same tariff, but the ones from the smaller cities do not get as much service as those from the bigger cities and this is not fair. The NCC should work with the operators to check this variable service across the cities.

There are clear cases of exploitation by some of the operators. The registration of SIM cards has introduced another layer of suffering for mobile users from smaller cities. The registration of SIM cards for MTN and AIRTEL took beyond seven days in Yola. This has led to some corruption on the parts of agents’ employees, who expect some gratification before they would upload the registration request to Head Office. We are also concerned about the proliferation of SIM cards by the operators, which are not adequately backed with proper infrastructure. Moreover, the error messages given by the operators are incongruent with the real cause of failure. A case in point are operators’ messages which says: “The number you are calling is currently switched off”, when the phone is still on; or the one that says, “Number Busy”, when it is not, etc. It is the contention of the author that if the current level of congestion in the mobile networks and variability in services across cities are not checked and arrested, it would have far-reaching consequences for the future of mobile services in the country.”

Conclusion:

The mobile phone service in the country should after 24 years confer a seamless communication service to users. We cannot continue to experience services fraught with problems. It is pertinent to mention that the issue of SIM card registration problem observed in 2011 has been long resolved by NCC/Operators, but other associated issues with overseeing the IT and Communications implementation still prevailed. We may not blame those who control the operators because thorough GSM or engineering knowledge is required for one to perform effectively.

So, if majority of managers are predominantly not trained in the field with the required knowledge to succeed and our government did not make the right planning decision about the infrastructure that will give the nation a robust preparation for future development, then we cannot expect a miracle. I presented over 18 papers to help the process since the Mobile Communication was launched since 2001 in various Local conferences. Ten papers were presented to Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, between 2003 to 2011. One paper was presented to Association of Telecom Companies conference, ATCON; two in Ministry of Communications organised conferences; three at UNILAG Electrical Department conference; and two other government presentation on Network Backbone and Data networks. Additional two papers were presented to Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM, conferences in Kano and Abeokuta.

I had over 16 papers published in Nigerian newspapers between 2002 and 2012. All the papers are researched engineering products not paid for or financially supported by any one or government. Someone asked why users have continued to experience poor services. Each observed problem is either a deficiency in infrastructure or attitude of the operators to management and planning of infrastructure. Few years into the launch of mobile phones in the country, the profit that was being repatriated by an operator to its home country was alarming. That was when investment in infrastructure should have been paramount in their planning.

For instance, you cannot put a Base Station Subsystem to serve 500 SIM cards in an area where an instantaneous average user-requests would have been 1000 or more. This improper planning will lead to a serious congestion in such network. It is normal to have a future expansion plan built into a sub-system, so that operators can come back to increment their infrastructure as requests grow. It is a management issue to return to expand a given infrastructure when growth calls for it or keep building a new one elsewhere to claim large coverage. Moreover, every built system begins to depreciate with time, it is also a maintenance issue if deficient infrastructure or a faulty circuit is not replaced immediately.

Of course, a system built to cater for 500 requests, for lack of proper maintenance may only be able to respond to less than 300 requests and that can only increase congestion and all sorts of wrong error messages. I want to stress here that in advanced countries market forces help to regulate the resultant planning and management (including maintenance culture) of mobile services because if an operator is not delivering good quality of service, the users will seek the use of another operator. Users in the country or in some developing nations are not savvy users and are happy to be able to make a call, quality notwithstanding, it is therefore difficult for market forces to be very impactful. So, the country regulator, NCC along with their other activities would be required to get the operators to use best practices in business to deliver reasonable quality.

I must conclude that since the last 10 years I have received many calls to write about state of GSM services, and related IT infrastructure in the country, but I refused to do so. However, the pressure continues. I want to use this opportunity to remind readers of the publications I wrote or presented from 2002 to 2015 in order to help the people managing the GSM projects with reasonable understanding of the system. Someone asked me why I had spent lots of time writing in IT, mobile and data communications, but my reply was that a lot of people who contacted me over the years told me how my presentations and write-ups helped them and that gives me joy. At the time GSM was launched in Nigeria, GSM was only developed few years earlier and unless you were in the lab at the time you are undeniably a novice, but I was lucky to have worked at AT&T and Bell Labs. I was happy to impact the knowledge to others and I am glad it helped. I do not intend to write any more about the problems in the field because I have lots of publications already dealing with the subject. May the Almighty give us inquisitive professionals who are willing to learn and not the ones that will see helpers as competitors.

*Odinma, FNSE, FBCS, FIET, CEng, is a Professor of IT and Telecommunications. He was Acting VP, and Dean of IT & Communications in American University of Nigeria; He was Director, Network Solutions & Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Lucent Technologies (Bell Labs); and he was Senior Management Staff at AT&T Labs, NJ, USA. He was a professor of Computer Science/Engineering at Benedict College, NC, USA.