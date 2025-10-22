Tense exchange in Senate as Akpabio, Natasha clash during abortion bill debate

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A mild drama unfolded at the Senate on Tuesday when Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) engaged in a brief disagreement during deliberation on the Criminal Code Amendment Bill, which seeks to impose stiffer penalties for aiding or procuring abortions in Nigeria.

The bill, earlier passed by the House of Representatives and presented for concurrence by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, proposes to increase the punishment for anyone supplying drugs or instruments to facilitate abortions from three years to ten years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

According to the sponsor, the amendment aims to update Nigeria’s Criminal Code Act in line with “contemporary social, moral, and medical realities.”

However, debate on the bill soon became heated as senators expressed divergent views on what constitutes an “unlawful abortion.”

Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central) argued that abortion could, in some cases, be medically necessary or justified by religious principles, warning that blanket criminalization could endanger lives.

Similarly, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) cautioned that the amendment might discourage medical practitioners from offering essential life-saving interventions for women in critical conditions. He urged the Senate to suspend further consideration to allow broader consultations “so that we do not legislate in a way that endangers life.”

Following the heated exchanges, Senate President Akpabio intervened, ruling that the bill be stepped down and referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for further review and recommendations within two weeks.

After the ruling, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan sought recognition to make a contribution, appealing to the presiding officer.

“Mr. Senate President, please may I speak? I am a woman, and abortion has to do with women. It is very important, sir,” she said.

Akpabio, however, maintained that the matter had been suspended “in totality.”

At this point, Senator Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) raised a point of order, arguing that reopening the discussion after the gavel had fallen would violate Senate standing rules.

“If you grant this exemption to Senator Natasha, then you must extend it to everyone else,” he stated.

“The rules should be applied uniformly, as you have already done.”

Upholding Oshiomhole’s objection, Akpabio cited Rule 52 (Subsection 6) of the Senate Standing Orders, which bars reconsideration of any matter that has been concluded.

“I rule Senator Natasha out of order,” Akpabio declared.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed disappointment at not being allowed to contribute to the debate on a bill she said directly affects women’s health and rights.

“I am disappointed I wasn’t allowed to speak about an issue that concerns women,” she said.

“I am a woman, a mother, and I felt I should have been recognised — especially since there were only two women present at plenary today.”

She, however, expressed optimism that she would make her inputs when the bill reaches the committee stage.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who recently returned from a six-month suspension, reaffirmed her commitment to championing issues affecting women and children in the Senate.