SWAN honours Lucky Obewo-Isawode with Veteran Sports Journalist Award at 60th Anniversary

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has announced veteran sports journalist Lucky Obewo-Isawode, fondly known as Luckyman, as one of the recipients of its prestigious Veteran Sports Journalist Award.

The honour is part of the association’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration, marking 60 years of dedication to sports journalism in Nigeria.

In a formal letter signed by the SWAN Secretary-General, Ikenna Okonkwo, the association commended Obewo-Isawode for his “outstanding contributions, professionalism, and enduring service to the growth and integrity of sports journalism in Nigeria.”

The award will be presented during the SWAN @60 Award and Appeal Fund Ceremony, scheduled for October 31, 2025, at the VIP Lounge, Package A, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“Your commitment, mentorship, and passion for the craft have inspired generations of journalists and enriched the nation’s sporting narrative,” the letter read in part.

Obewo-Isawode, who currently serves as Assistant Supervising Reporter and Coordinator, Northern Bureau of Channels Television, Abuja, is also a trained football referee who retired as a Premier League Referee in 2006.

He began his journalism career with Complete Communications, publishers of Sports Souvenir and Complete Football, where he served as Zonal Reporter covering Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, and Borno States between 1986 and 1994.

He later worked with the Jos-based Sporting Era, published by Republic Formations, before founding his own sports publication, Sports Star, which circulated briefly on newsstands.

Before joining Complete Communications, Obewo-Isawode had served as a Sports Reporter with the Nigerian Standard Newspapers, where he covered the National Sports Festival in Ilorin, tagged Kwara ’85.

He was also a former Assistant Secretary of SWAN, Plateau State Chapter, in 1984 before joining the Plateau State Referees Council, where he rose from a Referee in Training to a Premier League Referee.

A graduate of Theatre and Communication Arts from the University of Jos and Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Obewo-Isawode has played pivotal roles in mentoring and uniting sports journalists across Nigeria. Over the decades, he has consistently promoted excellence in sports reportage.

As SWAN celebrates its 60th anniversary, the recognition of Mr. Lucky Obewo-Isawode stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of those who have shaped the landscape of sports journalism in Nigeria.

The Diamond Jubilee celebrations will run from October 29 to 31, 2025, featuring symposiums, legacy projects, and an award ceremony where other distinguished members and stakeholders will also be honoured.