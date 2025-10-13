Supporting Palestine while denying Biafra height of hypocrisy, Igbo union tells Tinubu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The Igbo National Union–Worldwide (INU-W) has accused the Federal Government of hypocrisy for supporting the recognition of an independent State of Palestine while allegedly suppressing the agitation for Biafra’s sovereignty within Nigeria.

The group was reacting to President Bola Tinubu’s call—delivered through Vice President Kashim Shettima—for the recognition of Palestine as an independent state during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) held recently in New York, USA.

In a statement signed by its Administrative Secretary, Mazi Austin-Mary Ndukwu, INU-W said Nigeria’s position at the UN amounted to “the height of hypocrisy” and “a clear case of double standards,” given the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“The most significant and symbolic item presented by Nigeria at the meeting was her tacit recognition of a Palestinian State,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the question being asked by the Igbo National Union–Worldwide is this: did Nigeria act because other nations did so, or did she suddenly recognize the importance of freedom for indigenous peoples? Or was it simply an individual decision by the Vice President in solidarity with his Muslim brothers?”

The group said Nigeria had no moral right to champion the freedom of indigenous peoples elsewhere while “hundreds of pro-Biafra agitators” were allegedly detained in correctional centres and police cells across the country.

“Nigeria must purge herself of such hypocrisy by releasing all prisoners of conscience—epitomized by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu—and save herself from international embarrassment. That is the irony of recognizing a Palestinian State while denying Biafra’s right to self-determination,” INU-W stated.

The organisation further cautioned against granting Africa, particularly Nigeria, a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, citing widespread insecurity and corruption across the continent.

“Nigeria, with the highest rate of insecurity, criminality, and corruption in almost all the 36 states and the FCT, lacks the moral justification and capacity to be admitted into the Security Council as a permanent member.

“Charity, they say, begins at home. Nigeria must first fix the insecurity ravaging her land, which has claimed countless lives and destroyed infrastructure, before seeking to play a global leadership role,” the group added.