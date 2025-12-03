Listen to people’s advice, release Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo Community tells Tinubu

Nnamdi Kanu and President Bola Tinubu.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The Igbo Community Association, Abuja, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the advice from well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to release the jailed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group stated that Kanu’s imprisonment is resonating negatively throughout the South East zone, Nigeria nation and the diaspora.

In a statement by its President General, Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the group disclosed that it’s watching developments around the jailed IPOB leader with keen interest and described his imprisonment as injustice against a marginalised people.

The statement read; “The judgment of November 20, 2025, smacks of judicial recklessness. It is similar to the incidents that threatened to end the existence of Nigeria during the period leading up to the pogrom of 1966.

“The Igbo Community Association, FCT, is concerned about what the resultant effects of this judgment would have in the South East and other regions in Nigeria.

“With a saddened heart, the Igbo Community Association FCT calls on the Tinubu administration to listen to the voice of the people and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from prison. The President should also listen to the voices of forty-four legislators of the National Assembly who have joined the call for President Tinubu to seek a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu impasse.

“The Igbo Community Association,FCT is advising President Tinubu to seize this opportunity and grant Nnamdi Kanu freedom. It would be the wise approach to this situation .Igbos are Nigerians. We deserve to be treated as Nigerians.

“Nnamdi Kanu is a Nigerian. He deserves to be treated as one.”