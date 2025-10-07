Strike: Osun CJ’s attitude discouraging, says JUSUN

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN.

The Osun chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has said that the attitude of the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, to its ongoing strike is not encouraging.

Consequently, the union has urged Ojo to find a lasting solution to the issues surrounding the industrial action which has entered its third week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN had, on Sept. 19, embarked on a strike to compel the Judicial Service Commission to consider promotions for its members for 2024 and 2025.

The union also wants the commission to organise training for judiciary staff members at the National Judicial Institute’s capacity-building programmes, among others.

Chairman of JUSUN in the state, Idris Adeniyan, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo, said that the chief judge had refused to engage the union leadership on the strike.

Adeniyan said that this was not in the interest of the union members’ welfare and that of the general public.

According to him, the union is dissatisfied with the ongoing strike, without any resolution in sight by the chief judge.

“Her lordship’s abrupt departure from the state on the day the strike commenced without any step to resolve the issue is not encouraging,” he said.

Adeniyan, however, said that the union had scheduled a meeting for Friday with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state to resolve the issue.

He commended members of the union for their total compliance with the strike.

(NAN)