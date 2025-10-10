‘Stop intervening in Yamal’s personal life,’ Mbappe tells critics

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has defended Lamine Yamal and told critics to ‘stop intervening’ in the personal life of the Barcelona youngster.

Over the last few months the Spanish forward has been caught up in various outrages and recently was alleged to have had a romantic affair with 30-year-old influencer Fati Vasquez.

The 18-year-old has also come under heavy criticism for throwing a birthday party and having midgets as entertainment for his guests.

According to the Frenchman, Yamal is a fantastic player, and in his life, Mbappe feels like people should stop talking about him.

He said, ”It’s clear he has a lot of passion for football, and that’s the one thing he can’t lose. The rest is his personal life. We have to leave him alone. In football, he’s a great player, but in life, he’s just an 18-year-old kid. At that age, everyone makes mistakes. You do things right, you do things wrong,” he said on Universo Valdano.

“In the end, he’ll have his life experience. He’ll know what’s good for him, and in the end, you just have to look at what he does on the pitch. What he does off the pitch isn’t important if it’s not serious. He has great talent and will follow the path he wants. I wish him the best of luck.”

Mbappe and Yamal will face each other on the 26th of October in the El Clásico clash featuring Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu.