Speed Reading: A Game Changer for Today’s Knowledge-Driven World, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

How many unread articles, emails, and reports are sitting on your desk or in your inbox right now? If your answer is “too many,” you’re not alone. Today, we’re inundated with information from every corner — news updates, academic readings, technical manuals, reports, briefs, blog posts, research papers, and more. The truth is while we can’t slow the flood of information, we can get smarter about how we consume it.

One powerful skill that can make a remarkable difference is speed reading — the ability to read faster than the average person while retaining comprehension. Contrary to popular belief, speed reading isn’t about skimming mindlessly. It’s about becoming an efficient, strategic reader.

Why Does Speed Reading Matter?

Speed reading isn’t just a “nice-to-have.” It’s a career, academic, and personal development advantage.

For students: It helps with handling academic workload more efficiently — lecture notes, textbooks, research materials, and articles.

For journalists and media personalities: It enables quick processing of background information, breaking news, and reference materials.

For corporate professionals: It improves productivity, ensuring reports, proposals, and briefs are read, understood, and acted on in less time.

For people in tech and engineering: It accelerates learning when navigating technical documents, user manuals, or research findings.

In short, speed reading isn’t about rushing — it’s about reading smarter.

Busting the Myths about Speed Reading (Keep in mind that these myths are being contended!)

Before we go further, let’s clear up some common misconceptions:

1. “Speed reading is just skimming.”

Not quite. Skimming involves glancing over text to get the gist, while speed reading trains your eyes and brain to process text more efficiently without losing comprehension.

2. “Only a few gifted people can do it.”

Anyone can learn to read faster with the right techniques and consistent practice.

3. “Reading faster means understanding less.”

In fact, many people find their comprehension improves with speed reading because they’re more focused and less distracted by subvocalizing (mentally pronouncing every word).

How Does the Brain Work When You Read?

Traditional reading habits are often inefficient. Many of us:

Subvocalize — mentally saying each word as we read.

Read word by word instead of chunking phrases.

Frequently regress — going back to reread even when it’s unnecessary.

These habits slow us down. Speed reading works by retraining the eyes to take in groups of words (not single words), reducing subvocalization, and eliminating unnecessary regression.

A typical person reads between 200 and 300 words per minute (wpm). With proper training, this can be increased to 600–1,000 wpm or more — without sacrificing comprehension. Some individuals go beyond 2,000 wpm with structured drills. Surprised? Don’t be.

Practical Techniques to Build Your Speed Reading Muscle

You don’t need special gadgets or expensive software to get started. A few evidence-backed techniques can help you make rapid progress:

1. Preview Before You Dive In

Scan the headings, subheadings, first lines of paragraphs, and any highlighted keywords. This gives your brain a mental framework so you process the details faster when reading.

2. Use a Visual Guide

Run your finger, a pen, or a pointer beneath the text as you read. Your eyes will naturally follow the movement, helping you read faster and more smoothly.

3. Read in Chunks, Not Words

Instead of focusing on one word at a time, train your eyes to capture 3–5 words in one glance. Over time, your brain adapts, and you process sentences more fluidly.

4. Reduce Subvocalization

Subvocalizing slows you down. You can limit it by focusing on visual processing, lightly counting numbers in your head, or maintaining a steady reading rhythm.

5. Avoid Backtracking

Only go back if you truly didn’t understand something. Train yourself to keep moving forward to build trust in your comprehension.

6. Expand Your Peripheral Vision

Instead of fixating at the start of each line, train your eyes to start a few words in and end a few words before the line breaks. This reduces eye movement and speeds up reading.

7. Practise with a Timer

Set a timer for one minute and read naturally. Note your words per minute. Then, challenge yourself to increase by increments while keeping comprehension in check.

Comprehension: The Secret Ingredient

Speed without comprehension is pointless. A good speed reader reads actively — asking questions, connecting ideas, and identifying key points as they go. A few comprehension strategies:

Summarize each paragraph mentally. Ask, “What’s the key idea here?”

Use highlighting or note-taking sparingly to reinforce understanding.

Take short breaks after long stretches to allow your brain to consolidate information.

Applying Speed Reading in Real Life

Different reading tasks require different speeds. You wouldn’t read a legal contract at 1,000 wpm, and you wouldn’t read a light article at 200 wpm either. Adjust your reading speed based on purpose:

Rapid reading: News articles, reports, emails.

Moderate reading: Academic texts, analytical essays, technical guides.

Slow, careful reading: Legal documents, poetry, or anything requiring deep reflection.

This flexible approach ensures efficiency without losing accuracy.

To conclude…

We live in an era where information is abundant, but time is limited. Speed reading is a practical, learnable skill that can give you a competitive edge — whether you’re a student juggling several readings, a journalist catching up on breaking stories, a corporate leader reading reports, or a tech professional learning new tools.

Start small. Be consistent. Track your progress. Over time, you’ll find that reading faster doesn’t just save time — it opens doors to learning more, thinking faster, and working smarter.

Speak well. Write well. Read smart. Gain much.

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited.