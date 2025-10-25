Southern Kaduna Group cautions against politicizing ‘Northern Christians’ identity

… Backs Katung–Tinubu Partnership for Development

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Renaissance Front (SKRF) has cautioned against the misuse of the “Northern Christians” identity for political purposes, urging leaders and organizations to prioritize unity and development over divisive rhetoric.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Pastor Jerome Akyasa Waziri, the group described a recent publication on political mobilization in the region as “misleading,” calling for restraint and responsible engagement in political discourse.

The SKRF reaffirmed its support for the ongoing collaboration between Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, noting that their partnership—complemented by Senator Katung’s cordial working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu—has brought visible development to Southern Kaduna.

According to the statement, projects such as the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, and the Kafanchan–Madakiya–Madauchi Road exemplify the dividends of this partnership.

“This new wave of development marks a turning point in our region’s quest for inclusion and progress. Any effort to derail this momentum would be counterproductive,” the group stated.

The SKRF described Senator Katung as “a bridge-builder and credible representative” whose leadership has strengthened Southern Kaduna’s engagement in national governance. It further called on residents to support initiatives that promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The group also referenced its Young Persons Political Conference held on September 17, 2025, in Kaduna, where delegates expressed confidence in Senator Katung’s leadership and endorsed the ongoing cooperation with the federal government as a path toward lasting progress.

While acknowledging the contributions of past leaders, the SKRF cautioned against attempts to use religion or regional identity as political tools, stressing that such actions could undermine unity and social harmony.

“Southern Kaduna’s collective future lies in cooperation and shared purpose, not division,” the group said, urging citizens to remain vigilant against narratives that could sow discord.