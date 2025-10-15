SOS: Tobias Bright seeks N25m for urgent kidney transplant

By Sola Ogundipe

The family of Tobias Iheanyichukwu Bright, is urgently seeking for a ₦25 million lifeline to fund a kidney transplant for him after over a year of battling end stage kidney failure.

Tobias, known for training others in snail and ostrich farming first showed symptoms of illness in 2024 when he became unresponsive and was rushed to a local hospital. It was at a second facility that doctors diagnosed kidney failure, prompting immediate dialysis.

Since then, he has required dialysis three times weekly, costing the family approximately ₦450,000 per week.

In a chat with Good Health Weekly, Emmanuel, his second son stated: “When he fell ill, it was unprecedented because he had always been of sound health, but today, he lies in a hospital bed, fighting for his life, a patient of end stage kidney failure.

” On August 2, 2025, he suffered a critical episode after dialysis, losing his ability to speak and eat. He was transferred across multiple hospitals

“We came back from a dialysis session and discovered that he was not speaking, he could not eat, we asked him questions, he could not respond, so we rushed him back to the hospital. Ever since, he has been on admission at different hospitals.

“So they told us that he needed dialysis, and that was the first time we knew he was having kidney problem. His body was swollen, the stomach area big even for a slim man, but after the dialysis session, he came back to normal.

“He was advised to reduce his water intake to prevent accumulation of fluid in different parts of his body. Dialysis brought temporary relief, but it became a constant, grueling routine.”

Emmanuel stated that even though the family has spent millions, it is yet owing millions in medical bills.

“Doctors have confirmed that a kidney transplant is the only viable solution, and a matching donor who is a relative has been identified, but the procedure requires ₦25 million,” Emmanuel stated.

He is leading a fundraising effort and urging the public to support the campaign and help restore his father’s health.

At one of the hospitals, he was placed in the ICU for 10 days, the bills mounted and they were forced to discharge him due to lack of funds. Currently he is stable but barely communicative, he responds to signs, but his body is failing, the only solution now is a kidney transplant.”

”The urgency is a matter of life and death. We have a ready and willing donor, but the obstacle is money. This is our last hope,” Emmanuel stated.

“Dialysis is just a temporary fix, the toxins in his blood are rising, his body can’t regulate fluid or produce blood, we need this transplant to save him.”

Tobias gave his life to helping others. Now, he needs others. Emmanuel and the entire Bright family have launched a GoFundMe and opened a donation account; nothing is too little or too big. They are appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians, churches, mosques, businesses, and anyone who can help.

“No amount is too small, we’ve come this far with faith and family, but we can’t do it alone,” Emmanuel appealed.

To donate and support Tobias’ kidney transplant fund, please send contributions to: Bright Iheanyichukwu Tobias 3014606240 First Bank. For more information, contact 08028463876.