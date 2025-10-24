Soludo’s healthcare delivery push endears him to electorate

By Vincent Ujumadu

One area that needed urgent intervention when Governor Chukwuma Soludo assumed office in March 2022 was the healthcare sector.

Apart from the fact that some local councils did not have functional public health facilities, pregnant women were paying so much to obtain antenatal services and eventual delivery.

The resultant effect was high infant and maternal mortality as many pregnant women resorted to patronizing quacks.

Changing narrative

Determined to change the narrative, Governor Soludo set machinery in motion to ensure the provision of affordable healthcare services throughout the state. The first action he took was to direct health officials tto offer free antenatal and delivery services to all residents in all government hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs).

This initiative was launched in September 2022 to help alleviate financial burdens on families, and residents were encouraged to take advantage of the programmme at any state-approved government health facility.

Key details of the programmme include provision of free: antenatal care and delivery services. The services are available at all government-owned hospitals and Primary Healthcare facilities in the state.

All women who are residents of Anambra State, irrespective of their states of origin are eligible to access the programme. According to Soludo, the programmme aims to reduce the financial burden on low-income families and ensure access to quality maternal and child services.

“If you are charged; If you are asked to pay for services covered by this policy, you should report the incident to the authorities”, the governor told the people.

To bring the service closer to the grassroot, the Soludo administration directed that all the 326 wards in the state should have at least one Primary Healthcare Center, PHC. These PHCs are fully equipped to be able to provide the needed services.

In addition to the PHCs, the governor built five brand new hospitals, with emphasis on the hard -to- reach areas of, Anaku in Ayamelum, Okpoko (Ogbaru LGA), Enugu-Otu (Anambra East LGA) and Oroma-etiti (Anambra West LGA).

He also decided to build a General Hospital in Fegge Onitsha South Local Government Area, lamenting that as cosmopolitan as the area is, there was no General Hospital in the area to serve the people.

Five general hospitals in three years

Fast forward to 2025, all the five General hospitals have been completed. Commissioning one of them, the Anaku General Hospital, on Wednesday, Governor Soludo said the exercise marked a significant milestone for the Ayamelum local government area, which, like the other areas he built similar hospitals, previously lacked such essential healthcare infrastructure.

The newly established General Hospital is already providing vital medical services to residents of Ayamelum and surrounding areas, enhancing healthcare access for a community that has been underserved in this regard.

Governor Soludo, who was received by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike and members of the community, emphasized the importance of the hospital in improving health outcomes and addressing critical healthcare needs within the local government area.

“The commissioning of this new hospital signifies a historic moment for the Anaku community, as the facility is now poised to function as a crucial referral secondary care center for residents, both in this area and beyond. This hospital will not only address the healthcare needs of our people, but also improve the quality of medical services available in the region.

“By providing essential medical services, we are taking a significant step toward improving overall health outcomes for everyone in Ayamelum”, he told the people.

Governor Soludo reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing human capital, particularly in the fields of health and education, expressing confidence in the hospital’s potential to make a transformative impact on the community.

Part of the commissioning ceremony was the welcoming of 65 new staff that will work in the hospital. While congratulating them, Governor Soludo urged them to be dedicated to their noble profession of healthcare delivery.

He acknowledged their critical role, stating: “Your work here is instrumental in enhancing the well-being of this community. Health workers are the backbone of our healthcare system, and your commitment to serving the people will make a lasting difference in their lives”.

One significant thing that happened the day Soludo commissioned the Anaku General Hospital was the carrying out of four surgeries on the first day of its operation.

Not hiding their excitement during a rally in the area for the November 8 election, the people of Ayamelum LGA, who converged on Anaku, announced their endorsement for Soludo’s candidacy for a second term of four years.

The people of the local government, including former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Paul Odenigbo, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, Lady Maureen Gwacham, Mrs. Benedett Ifediegwu, Mr Ike Onyeabor, and Chief Gabriel Onyenwife, a former member of the state House of Assembly, among others, took the stage to commend the transformative initiatives enacted by the Soludo administration, highlighting the positive impact his initiatives have had on the lives of residents in Ayamelum.

Listing several key achievements, particularly in the area of healthcare, education, and infrastructure, Chief Paul Odenigbo remarked: “Governor Soludo’s leadership has brought unprecedented changes to our community. The improvements in healthcare services and educational facilities are commendable.”

The former Speaker, Uche Okafor said: “Soludo’s policies are not just theoretical; they have made a real difference in our daily lives and have significantly enhanced the quality of life for our people.”

Support for Soludo

They collectively affirmed their support for the governor, recognizing the strides made under his administration and their hopeful outlook for continuous progress in the next four years.

Responding to the speeches, Governor Soludo underscored the importance of his current tour, stating that it goes beyond a typical campaign trip. He highlighted the commissioning of the General Hospital in the area, which, he added, showcased his administration’s dedication to enhancing healthcare services in the region.

Tangible improvements

He stated: “This tour is about more than campaigning; it is about making real, tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens. The opening of Anaku General Hospital is a testament to our commitment to providing quality healthcare for all.”

The governor used the occasion to reinforce the deep connection between his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the people of Anambra, declaring that “APGA is Anambra, and Anambra is APGA.”

“Together, we can continue to drive progress and development throughout our state. We urge you to galvanize support for our candidacy in the upcoming election, as we assure our people of a united front focused on advancing the welfare of all residents of our state”, Soludo concluded.