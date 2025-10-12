Senator Moro concludes medical outreach in Benue South, pledges better healthcare services

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Senate Minority Leader and lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, has concluded a two-day free medical outreach across the senatorial zone, reaffirming his commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the area.

The intervention featured free medical consultations, health screenings, and the distribution of drugs and medical supplies to residents across several communities.

The Media Adviser to the Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel John in a statement noted that the exercise recorded a massive turnout as hundreds of beneficiaries trooped to designated centres to access medical services.

Speaking while monitoring the exercise at Akpali, Okpokwu LGA, on Saturday, Senator Moro said the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to improving medical services in the Zone .

He noted that the health of his constituents remained a top priority, adding that he strongly believed in the saying that “health is wealth.”

The lawmaker hinted that he had built eight Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the senatorial district, bought and distributed medical equipment and medicines worth millions of Naira to Benue South communities, amongst other interventions. He said the healthcare centres yet to function would soon be equipped for smooth operations.

Senator Moro lamented the neglect of critical sectors, including health, in Benue South by government. He vowed to continue working tirelessly to bridge the gap and deliver the dividends of democracy to his people, promising never to abandon his constituents.

He emphasized that “accessible healthcare is fundamental to human development” and pledged to sustain and expand his medical intervention programmes to reach more communities in the years ahead.

The Media Adviser noted that the medical outreach, an annual initiative of the lawmaker “has benefited thousands of residents since its inception several years ago. It remains one of the flagship humanitarian programmes of Senator Moro’s representation in the National Assembly.”

Many residents expressed appreciation for the lawmaker’s continued efforts to address healthcare challenges in the rural areas of Benue South.

The outreach, which began on Friday in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA was rounded off in Okpokwu LGA.