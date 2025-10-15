S’East political realignment, a decisive step toward Nigeria’s unity, shared prosperity — APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the ongoing political realignment in the South East as a development that underscores a new dawn of inclusion, vision, and national cohesion.

Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement, said the region’s growing embrace of the ruling party represents not just a symbolic handshake across the Niger, but a decisive step toward unity, progress, and shared prosperity.

According to Oladejo, “For decades, political sentiment and emotional posturing have kept the South East on the fringes of national power. That era is ending. The new alignment with the APC marks a strategic, forward-looking recognition that meaningful participation in governance — not sterile opposition — is the true path to regional and national advancement.

“President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is creating room for every zone to flourish, anchored on fairness, opportunity, and inclusiveness.

“By joining forces with the national mainstream, the South East is positioning itself at the table where decisions are made — not outside, where complaints echo without consequence. This is politics of maturity and national vision; a departure from the echo chambers of grievance and a bold embrace of shared destiny.”

Oladejo contrasted the ruling party’s progress with what he described as the “confusion and disarray” within the opposition parties.

“In sharp contrast, the opposition is trapped in a deepening fog of confusion, factional warfare, and ideological emptiness. The so-called ‘main opposition’ has become a theatre of absurdities — a gathering of strange bedfellows bound only by mutual frustration. While the APC is building bridges across regions, the opposition is busy burning what’s left of theirs.”

He added that the PDP, once described as Africa’s largest party, “is now a relic of its old self — leaderless, rudderless, and adrift.”

“The Labour Party, whose fleeting popularity was built on social media emotion rather than structure or strategy, has lost both momentum and direction,” Oladejo continued. “Their internal crises are not just embarrassing; they are symptomatic of parties that have lost touch with reality. Nigerians can see through the chaos.”

Oladejo maintained that the contrast between the ruling party and the opposition could not be clearer.

“The APC is consolidating a truly national movement, expanding its reach and relevance, while the opposition parties are imploding under the weight of their own contradictions. The 2027 elections will not be a contest — it will be a coronation of continuity: a mismatch between a united, purposeful ruling party and a divided, disoriented opposition still trying to remember what it stands for.”

He stressed that the APC remains the only credible platform for national stability, progress, and development.

“As the South East and other regions strengthen their handshake with the national leadership, the dream of one Nigeria, anchored on equity and inclusion, is being realized,” he said.

Oladejo concluded by commending political leaders from the South East for what he described as their courage and foresight.

“The Lagos State APC salutes the courage and foresight of political leaders from the South East who are choosing partnership over protest, development over division, and progress over propaganda. Together, we are building bridges, breaking boundaries, and securing Nigeria’s future — one handshake at a time.”