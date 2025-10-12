Sacked Enugu State APC EXCO rejects dissolution, fights back

…Directs members to disregard caretaker committee arrangement

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The dissolved Enugu State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected its dissolution by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), insisting that it was not informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct, or infraction to justify such action.

In a 12-point statement signed by members of the dissolved 40-member executive, the group maintained that it was duly elected in accordance with the provisions of the APC Constitution (2022 as amended). They described the dissolution as inconsistent with the party’s constitution and principles of internal democracy.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of the Enugu State Executive Committee of the APC has been drawn to a resolution purportedly passed by the National Working Committee (NWC) during its 179th meeting held on October 9, 2025, wherein it allegedly dissolved the duly elected Enugu State Executive Committee and appointed a seven-man caretaker committee led by Mr. Ben Nwoye.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the Enugu State Executive Committee was duly elected through the party congress in accordance with the APC Constitution. The Enugu State Chapter of the APC was never informed of any constitutional breach, misconduct, or infraction that could justify the purported dissolution.”

Citing Articles 21.1, 21.2, and 21.3 of the APC Constitution, the statement argued that only the National Executive Committee (NEC), upon recommendation from the Zonal Executive Committee, has the authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against a state executive.

“The purported dissolution by the NWC therefore amounts to a gross overreach and is unconstitutional, as the Enugu State Executive Committee has neither disobeyed any directive nor engaged in any act of indiscipline,” it stated.

The dissolved EXCO also alleged that most of those named to serve in the caretaker committee were not in good standing with the party, claiming that some had been suspended for anti-party activities, while one had previously resigned from the APC.

The statement further directed all elected officers at the state, local government, and ward levels to remain in their positions and continue carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

“All members of the APC in Enugu State are hereby instructed to disregard any purported dissolution or caretaker arrangement, as those behind it lack the constitutional authority to issue such directives. Members are strongly advised not to attend or participate in any meeting convened by the said caretaker committee or its agents,” the statement concluded.

The Enugu APC crisis deepened following the NWC’s October 9 resolution, which announced the dissolution of the state executive and appointment of an interim leadership to oversee party affairs pending further directives from the national secretariat.