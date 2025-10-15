Reps summon CBN, banks over unexplained customer deductions

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and major commercial banks to explain the rising wave of arbitrary and unexplained deductions from customers’ accounts nationwide.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Tolani Shagaya at yesterday’s plenary.

Shagaya expressed concern over what he described as “incessant, arbitrary, and unexplained charges” imposed by banks, despite existing CBN regulations.

He noted that while banks were expected to provide essential financial services at fair and transparent costs, many customers continued to suffer multiple deductions, including SMS alert fees, card and account maintenance charges, transfer fees, stamp duties, and other unexplained debits, many of which were duplicated or unjustified.

He said: “These exploitative practices disproportionately affect businesses, low-income earners, students, and vulnerable groups already struggling amid harsh economic realities. If not urgently addressed, they will further erode public trust in the banking system and undermine financial inclusion efforts.”

Adopting the motion, the House directed the CBN to publish a simplified list of approved bank charges and enforce strict penalties on banks violating the guidelines.

Lawmakers further urged the apex bank to establish an accessible and efficient complaints redress mechanism for customers affected by illegal or excessive charges.

The House also mandated the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, and other relevant agencies to launch nationwide consumer education campaigns to enlighten Nigerians about their rights regarding bank fees.

The Committees on Banking Regulations and Banking Institutions were tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation and reporting back within four weeks for further legislative action.