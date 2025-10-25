Reps probe drug, alcohol, tobacco abuse on Nigeria’s economy, public health

By Gift ChapiOdekina,Abuja

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad hoc committee to investigate the prevalence, regulation, and impact of drugs, tobacco, alcohol, and related substance abuse on Nigeria’s economy and public health.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Oluwatimehin Adelegbe, was constituted following a resolution by the House to address the growing menace of drug abuse across the country.

In a statement, Hon. Adelegbe said the committee has been tasked with examining the root causes of substance abuse, identifying institutional weaknesses, regulatory lapses, and enforcement gaps, and recommending practical measures to strengthen national drug control mechanisms.

He noted that the initiative aims to promote public health, enhance enforcement systems, and protect citizens from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

“In view of the urgency attached to this mandate, the committee will engage relevant stakeholders and Nigerians to identify the underlying causes of the problem and propose sustainable solutions,” Adelegbe stated.

He further called on citizens to submit detailed memoranda containing their concerns, recommendations, and proposed interventions, which will form part of the consultative process to guide legislative action.

According to him, key stakeholders invited to participate in the probe include the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Ministries of Health and Justice, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN).

Also expected to make submissions are major pharmaceutical companies such as Emzor, Fidson, May & Baker, Juhel, and Dana, as well as representatives from the tobacco and alcohol industries including Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, and International Distillers Ltd.

Law enforcement agencies such as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Nigerian Correctional Service have also been invited, alongside professional bodies like the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN).

Other stakeholders include the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Civil Society Network on Substance Abuse (CSNSSA), Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), religious and community leaders, as well as international development partners such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and UNICEF.

Adelegbe assured that the committee would work diligently to ensure far-reaching recommendations that will curb substance abuse and safeguard the well-being of Nigerians.