Reps call for intensified security operation against escalating banditry in Sokoto

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has called for immediate intensified security operations to address the escalating wave of banditry and violent attacks ravaging communities in Kebbe and Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State.

The motion, sponsored by Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, member representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Marine and Blue Economy/Shipping Services, was moved under matters of urgent national importance during plenary.

Dasuki, in his presentation, expressed grave concern over the spate of killings, abductions, and displacement of residents across several communities, warning that the attacks have crippled socio-economic activities and deepened poverty in the affected areas.

He cited a series of attacks that occurred between July and August 2025, including the invasion of Fakku Ward, where five persons were killed and 28 abducted, the attack on Sangi Ward, which forced residents to flee to Kuchi, Koko, and Kebbe, and another incident in Ungushi Ward, where two residents were killed and seven abducted.

“In Tambuwal Local Government Area, bandits attacked Jabo/Kagara Ward on August 20, 2025, displacing four villages, while three young businessmen were abducted in Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward. He also noted the kidnapping of the PDP Youth Leader, Abdullahi Zaki, and three daughters of a resident in separate incidents.

“These unrelenting attacks have left families shattered, communities deserted, and children unable to attend school. Farmers have abandoned their farmlands due to fear of further violence,” he lamented.

Dasuki further highlighted that the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the Niger Republic had worsened insecurity across border communities, including Kebbe and Tambuwal, which are increasingly vulnerable to cross-border arms flow and insurgent activities from the Sahel region.

The lawmaker urged the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies to reinforce deployment and enhance joint operations in the affected areas to safeguard lives, property, and farmlands.

The House also called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts to rescue abducted persons, investigate the recurring attacks, and bring perpetrators to justice. It urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other humanitarian organizations to provide immediate relief support to displaced persons.

In addition, the House mandated its Committees on Defence, National Security and Intelligence, and Police Affairs to interface with relevant security agencies to ensure prompt implementation of the resolutions and report back within two weeks.

It also tasked the Committees on ECOWAS Parliament and Foreign Affairs to work toward normalizing Nigeria’s relations with neighboring Sahel states, particularly the Republic, to strengthen regional security collaboration and intelligence sharing.