Rejig your team ahead of 2027 elections, Arewa leader tells Tinubu

Saidu

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has advised President Bola Tinubu to rejig his aides ahead of the 2027 presidential election , saying that some of them should be dropped as they had become political liability to the president.

Saidu who is the national Chairman of Arewa Initiative for Peaceful coexistence in southern Nigeria, recalled that his body campaigned vigorously for the election of the president during the last general poll, adding that promises made to them were yet to be fulfilled.

He alleged that some aides of President Tinubu expected to extend the dividends of democracy to his loyalists in several states were not doing so , adding that it was time the president reconstituted his appointees ahead of 2027.

He said members of his Arewa group will work for the reelection of Mr President even though they had not been rewarded for their contributions to the victory of the president in the last election.

“President Tinubu should start working for his reelection. Some of those he has around him are not building a support base for him. He also has some appointees around him with no political relevance, they should be dropped.

“A large number of northerners in the south are for him even though we have not been accommodated by the government after our massive support for him in the last general election.

“Some top northern political appointees in the federal government should either be seen to be working for the good of President Tinubu or be kicked out. They are occupying very big positions that should be seen to be building a strong support base for President Tinubu.

“President Tinubu should start working now ahead of 2027. As the national Chairman Arewa initiative for peaceful coexistence in southern Nigeria we are for him .

“Despite assurances we got during the campaign for the last presidential we have not been rewarded but we will continue to work for Mr President because of our love for him. “, he assured.