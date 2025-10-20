‎Real estate Banking gets tech boost from Odoh Solomon’s audit model

By Godwin Oritse

‎A digital audit expert, Odoh Solomon says for Nigeria and other Countries in the world to achieve digital audit excellence in real estate banking,there is the need for detailed, tested solution that is changing how financial institutions globally examine value and manage property collection.



‎ Solomon in a recent interview said the journey toward developing this framework began with a clear understanding during his early career in banking tasks.



‎’While working with a local bank real estate lending unit, I witnessed the original defect of traditional audit processes, I watched skilled auditors spend hours manually entering data from property inspection forms into multiple systems,”



‎ Solomon added that they would spend more hours resolving differences between those systems. Meanwhile, loan officers were making multi-million-dollar financial choices based on property valuations that were weeks old by the time reports reached their table.”



‎’The ineffectiveness bothered me but what truly motivated me into action was a near-miss event; an important loan approval based on a property valuation that market conditions had rendered outdated by the time the paperwork was completed’.



‎ ‘The loan was executed, but only by luck; this fact kept us awake at night, rather than immediately suggesting solutions, we set out on what we describes as his “listening tour”: eighteen months of serious research, interviews, and study across many institutions.



‎Solomon’s insight was recognizing that sustainable transformation required a detailed structure addressing all factors at the same time. While Solomon advocates technological invention, he is also passionate about reliable application, which is a balance that differentiates his framework from methods that focus on technology at an administrative expense.

