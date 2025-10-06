Quarry blast kills 25-year-old man in Ibadan

…triggers protest

By Adeola Badru

Tension has gripped Orisunmibare community in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, following the death of a 25-year-old man, Abiodun Alarape, who was killed during a quarry blast allegedly carried out by Sequoia Mining Company Limited, located at Akilapa area beside Rochas School along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident, which occurred two Saturdays ago, has sparked outrage among residents, who accused the Chinese-owned quarry of endangering lives and destroying property through its frequent blasting operations.

The community also alleged that the company’s activities have caused structural damage to houses and exposed residents to severe environmental hazards.

Eyewitnesses said that flying rocks from the blast struck the deceased, who worked at a nearby factory, killing him instantly.

The tragedy has reignited anger over what residents described as years of negligence and disregard for safety by the quarry operators.

Protesters carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Stop the killing”, “No more blasting”, “We are not slaves”, and “Quarry must go” stormed the entrance of the company on Monday, demanding its immediate closure and evacuation from the community.

Speaking during the protest, the Coordinator of the Orisunmibare Community Development Forum, Mr Ayo Akinyemi, said the company’s blasting operations had turned the area into a danger zone.

“We are facing a serious environmental and public safety crisis. Just last week, they carried out a blast that sent rocks flying everywhere.”

“One of them hit a young man, killing him on the spot. Our houses are cracking, roofs are collapsing, and the entire ground shakes like an earthquake whenever they blast,” he said.

Akinyemi revealed that several reports had been made to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and other authorities, but no decisive action was taken.

“In this same area, the Oyo State Government’s Ladoja Estate project is ongoing. If one of their workers had been hit, we know the government would have reacted immediately. We are saying enough is enough; this quarry must go.”

“We don’t want to wait until another life is lost. We are calling on Governor Seyi Makinde, NESREA, and all relevant authorities to act immediately. Our lives and homes are at risk every single day,” Akinyemi added.

Another community leader, Mr. Abiodun Akanji, condemned the company’s decision to continue operations a day after the fatal incident, describing it as a show of disregard for human life.

“My house has been destroyed three times because of their blasting. We have evidence and photographs. Despite the death of that young man, they resumed work the very next day.”

“This shows that they have no sympathy or respect for the lives of people living here,” he lamented.

Also speaking, Mrs. Olufadeke Akinyemi emphasised that the issue was not about monetary compensation but about the safety of families in the area.

“We are not asking for money; we are asking for safety. Our homes are collapsing, and our children are at risk.

“We’ve made countless complaints, yet nothing has been done. The government must step in before another tragedy occurs,” she said.

Officials of NESREA were at the site to assess the situation. The Assistant Chief Environmental Health Officer for the Oyo State Field Office, Mrs. Mojisola Adeoye, who represented the State Coordinator, Mr. Toyin Obagiri, confirmed that a stop-work order had been issued to the company pending investigation.

“We received reports that a quarry blast led to a fatality, and we immediately issued a verbal stop-work order, which the company has complied with. We are here to meet all concerned parties and carry out a thorough investigation,” Adeoye explained.

Responding, the Administrative Officer of Sequoia Mining Company Limited, Mr. Akinola Sanusi, described the incident as an unfortunate accident, expressing sympathy with the family of the deceased.

“It was an unfortunate accident, and we sympathise deeply with the family of the late Abiodun Alarape. The deceased was not a resident of the community but worked in the area. We will ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.

Sanusi also refuted claims of widespread damage, stating that only one house was previously reported to have been affected by blasting activities last year.

“We investigated that case, and government officials inspected the structure. It was discovered that the building materials used were substandard,” he noted.

A union leader at the company where the deceased worked, Mr. Oluwagbemiga Ariyo Oyeleke, disclosed that Sequoia Mining had reached a compromise with the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, residents have renewed their call on the Federal and Oyo State Governments to permanently shut down the quarry, alleging that its continuous operations pose grave danger to lives and property in the community.