Prioritise true national interest and work for democratic consolidation, SDP tells Amupitan

Prof. Amupitan

…Describes his appointment as a breath of fresh air

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has urged the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to prioritise true national interest and work toward the consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy.

The party described his appointment as a “breath of fresh air,” expressing hope that his leadership will restore public confidence in INEC, uphold the rule of law, and respect the sovereignty of political parties by avoiding interference in their internal affairs.

In a statement issued on Friday by the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the party congratulated Professor Amupitan on his appointment, expressing optimism about his capacity to lead INEC with integrity and professionalism.

The statement read: “The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Sadìq Umar Abubakar Gombe, on behalf of the National Working Committee and members of the party nationwide, congratulates Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, nominated on Thursday, October 9, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

“He replaces Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who has stepped down after ten years at the helm of Africa’s largest electoral commission.”

The SDP stated that, as a national political party that promotes a true national agenda, it looks forward to working with and supporting Professor Amupitan in advancing Nigeria’s democracy, while maintaining its resolve to challenge any anti-democratic tendencies.

The party noted that the nationwide excitement following his nomination and the wave of commendations for the President’s choice reflect public confidence in Professor Amupitan’s integrity and competence.

“The party hopes that Professor Amupitan will give Nigerians real joy by prioritising the true interests of the nation and working for democratic consolidation—particularly in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States, which will serve as a litmus test for his capacity ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement continued.

Citing his impressive background and pedigree of integrity and competence—qualities reportedly commended by Governor Ahmed Ododo of his home state during the Council of State meeting—the SDP expressed optimism that Professor Amupitan would translate public expectations into tangible results by discharging his duties with honour and impartiality.

The party further expressed hope that the new INEC Chairman would: Uphold the rule of law; Respect the autonomy of political parties; Improve staff morale and public confidence in INEC; and Adopt international best practices to strengthen the commission’s credibility and effectiveness.

“While commending Professor Mahmood Yakubu, CON, for his service—which is largely viewed as below public expectation—the SDP hopes that the coming of Professor Amupitan will truly renew hope and usher in a refreshing experience for Nigerians,” the statement added.

The SDP also called on the political class, civil society organisations, and all Nigerians to support the new INEC Chairman, praying for his success in this strategic national assignment.