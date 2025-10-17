Police arrest woman, husband for kidnapping two-year-old, demanding ₦5m ransom

….24 Suspected Kidnappers in Police Custody as NSCDC Neutralises Two in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The rising wave of kidnapping in Nasarawa State has been linked to the influx of bandits and criminal elements from neighboring northern states. This has prompted intensified security operations by the Nasarawa State Police Command, leading to the arrest of 24 suspected kidnappers currently in police custody.

The State Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro Mohammed, disclosed this on Friday during a press conference in Lafia. He said all the suspects are under investigation and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the process.

Among the suspects are a woman, Asabe Isa, and her husband, Umar Isa, who allegedly abducted a two-year-old boy, Godwin Abeson, from Sabon Pegi, Shabu, in Lafia on October 16. The couple reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦5 million for the child’s release.

“Upon receiving the complaint, police detectives launched a manhunt and arrested the suspects alongside one Emmanuel Polycarp, who hid the victim at his residence in Angwan Nungu,” CP Shettima said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Asabe conspired with her husband to abduct the child and later confessed to the crime.

The commissioner listed seven kidnapping incidents foiled by the command between August and October, with several suspects apprehended, including Leko Jibrin, Maigari Nature, Babare Ishaku, Abdullahi Hassan, Usman Yau, Musa Adamu, Yakubu Ali, Musa Abubakar, Yahaya Abdullahi, Usman Bello, Mohammed Ide, Yahaya Sulaiman, Abdullahi Haruna, and Christopher Habila.

Others in custody are Illiyasu Umar, Ibrahim Adamu, Umar Faruq, Ali Sani, Muhammed Ibrahim, Nuhu Mohammed, and Mohammed Alhaji Giginya.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally fabricated gun, five cartridges, four empty 7.62×39mm shells, ₦165,000 cash, a knife, three firearms, and eight rounds of ammunition.

In a related development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command, announced that its operatives neutralised two suspected kidnappers during a recent operation.

State Commandant Brah Samson Umoru said that upon assuming office, he conducted a comprehensive security assessment, which led to the establishment of the Commandant’s Crack Squad and the revitalisation of the Agro Rangers unit.

According to him, on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at about 7:08 a.m., operatives foiled a kidnapping attempt targeting residents of Bukan Ari, Kurikyo Road, Shabu, Sabon Pegi, Azuba, and parts of Lafia Metropolis.

“During a fierce gun battle, two kidnappers were neutralised, two suspects arrested, while one escaped and is currently being trailed,” Umoru said.

Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, five mobile phones, two knives, and charms.

Residents of Lafia metropolis have called on security agencies to impose stiffer penalties on criminals to deter further acts of kidnapping.

CP Shettima assured residents that the Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property. He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information to help sustain the fight against crime in the state.