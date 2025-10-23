PDP undergoing natural growth phase, will bounce back stronger — Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently undergoing a natural growth phase and will bounce back stronger if the right corrective steps are taken.

Ikpeazu stated that the PDP must begin to innovate and do things differently, with a renewed focus on social justice.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard at his country home in Umuobiakwa, Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, the former governor explained that social justice is as vital as security, as people are often reluctant to participate in governance when they feel unfairly treated.

He noted that the party began to decline when members became complacent and started taking things for granted.

“The PDP risks hitting the bottom before it can rise again if something drastic is not done,” Ikpeazu warned.

He, however, advised other political parties not to celebrate PDP’s current challenges, stressing that what the party is experiencing is a natural growth pattern that could occur in any organization.

“What is happening to the PDP today is a natural response to the growth curve,” Ikpeazu said. “There are four phases: the growth phase where input equals output, the phase of diminishing returns where input no longer matches output, and eventually, decline. It’s a natural pattern that can affect any political party or organization.”

He emphasized that the PDP must embrace innovation and make social justice its priority to regain its strength and relevance.

“When people feel they have not been fairly treated, they may refuse to come to the table—or do so without sincerity,” he said. “Once we restore social justice, the PDP will begin to experience an upward swing again. If we don’t, we may have to hit the bottom before rising once more.”