Ogombo: Kosoko family moves to resolve mgt dispute

By Henry Obetta

The Akinsanya Olojo-Kosoko Ruling House of the King Kosoko Royal Family has called for an expanded family meeting to resolve outstanding issues relating to the management of the 114.476-hectare Ogombo land in Eti-Osa, Lagos.

The ruling house made the call in a statement by Prince Abiodun Olojo-Kosoko and the General Secretary, Theophilus Olojo-Kosoko.

According to the family, concerns around the land should be addressed through dialogue among relevant branches of the family rather than conflicting public statements, and urged for harmonisation of positions.

The family said outstanding family concerns centred on management of the land and sharing formula for portion accruing to the family.

The ruling house therefore called for urgent meeting involving all ruling houses to address concerns about management of the property.

It urged members of the public who had entered into transactions relating to the land to remain calm and retain their transaction records, reiterating commitment to peaceful engagement and family-led resolution.