PDP gets new officials in Plateau

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has elected new officials to oversee its affairs in the next four years.

The officials were elected during the party’s congress held in Jos on Saturday.

Dr David Umbugadu, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, returned 39 persons who contested for various positions as the duly elected officials of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, though all the newly elected officials emerged via consensus, delegates still cast their votes for the aspirants who contested for various positions.

Umbugadu, who reeled out the votes scored by each of the newly elected officials, explained that the process was transparent and clear.

“The process of this election is transparent and clear.

“We did this in the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all other election stakeholders.

“So, by the powers confined in me by the our great party, the PDP, I hereby declare all of you returned elected,” he declared.

In a brief acceptance speech, Mr Raymond Dabo, the newly elected Chairman of the party in the state, promised to serve with dedication and commitment.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, who congratulated the newly elected officials, urged them to work towards leading the party to victory in 2027.

He urged them to unite party members and resolve all existing grievances, as well as those that may arise in the future.

“Your first job is to unite the party; ensure that the division in the party is resolved.

“The time of exclusion is over. Let’s give everybody the opportunity to resolve their grievances.

“I want to plead with you, set aside any selfish interest and pursue the general interest of the party.

“There is no more factions in the party,” Mutfwang said.

