Oyo APC leaders blame imposition for party’s 2023 election losses

Oyo APC leaders

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have identified imposition of candidates as the major cause of the party’s poor performance in the 2023 elections.

They stated this in a communique issued after the Oyo APC Leadership Summit held on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The communique was signed by the state Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas; state Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite; former state Chairman, Chief Akin Oke; Oyo APC Elders Advisory Council Chairman, Chief Iyiola Oladokun.

Others are Sen. Ayoade Adeseun, Sen. Brimo Yusuff, Alhaji Adisa Gbayawu, Chief Alarape Jolaoso.

According to the communiqué, the leaders resolved that future selection of party candidates and officers must be credible, transparent, free and fair.

“We observed that imposition of candidates undermined our internal democracy. Henceforth, every process must reflect the will of members,” the communiqué read.

The leaders decried divisions caused by aspirants forming and nurturing political groups within the party, urging them to desist from promoting group interests above party interests.

They lamented gross indiscipline among some leaders and office holders, urging the state executive to establish a disciplinary committee to sanction erring members.

They further condemned the misuse of social media by members, describing it as a major source of disunity.

The leaders proposed the creation of a collegiate leadership structure with two nominees from each senatorial zone to enhance coordination within the party.

They cautioned aspirants against early campaigns and inflammatory remarks capable of deepening divisions, warning that such actions violate INEC guidelines.

The leaders also expressed displeasure over what they termed Oyo’s “shortchange” in federal appointments and urged immediate representation to correct the imbalance.

They pledged to strategise toward winning future elections and condemned the “terrible condition” of the 33 local governments under the current PDP administration. (NAN)