Outrage as youths seize Lassa fever victim’s corpse in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—There was outrage and growing health concern in Benue State after some misinformed youths allegedly seized the corpse of a Lassa fever victim, preventing health officials from conducting a safe burial in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the deceased, a 54-year-old woman from Ogbadibo, died at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi, where laboratory tests confirmed that she was infected with the Lassa fever virus.

Tension erupted when the Ministry of Health’s Rapid Response Team attempted to enforce standard burial protocols, prompting some youths to forcibly take the corpse to a private mortuary in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA.The incident prompted immediate intervention from the Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Paul Ogwuche, who led a high-powered delegation of epidemiologists, local government officials, and security operatives to the affected communities.

After hours of intense dialogue involving family members, traditional rulers, and youth leaders, the body was successfully retrieved and buried safely in Orokam by the State Safe Burial Team, in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Following the breach, Dr. Ogwuche ordered the closure of the private hospital and mortuary where the corpse was briefly deposited, pending full decontamination and an epidemiological investigation.He said, “All hospital staff and identified contacts have been placed under medical surveillance .

to prevent possible secondary transmission. Public health safety is our top priority. The government cannot allow any act that endangers the lives of our citizens.”

Dr. Ogwuche commended security agencies, local government chairmen, and community leaders for their swift response in defusing the situation.

He disclosed that health education campaigns had been launched across Ogbadibo and Okpokwu LGAs to curb misinformation, promote hygiene, and discourage unsafe handling of corpses.