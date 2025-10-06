Old Anambra District Association proposes solutions to devastating floods in Omabala region

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Stakeholders in the Omabala area of Anambra State, under the Old Anambra District Development Association (OADDA), have proposed measures to tackle the recurring annual floods affecting the region and other riverine communities in the state.

At their maiden Townhall Meeting and Stakeholders Engagement Day 2025 in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, OADDA outlined solutions such as dredging the River Niger and Omabala River (also known as River Anambra) and constructing a dam on strategic points of the River Niger. The interventions aim to mitigate flooding caused by waters surging from northern Nigeria and Cameroon, which inundate over 60% of Omabala’s landmass from June/July to October/November.

National President of OADDA, Chief Alex Onukwue, explained that dredging the Omabala River could increase its capacity to contain floodwaters, reducing the impact on homes, farmlands, schools, and healthcare facilities. He emphasized that governments at all levels have the capacity to implement such projects.

Chief Onukwue also highlighted the potential benefits of dam construction, noting that it could generate hydroelectric power for the Southeast region, create jobs for local youth, and provide long-term socio-economic advantages.

“The dredging of the River Niger and construction of a dam will make farmlands safe for year-round cultivation, preserve physical infrastructure, and improve the overall quality of life in the Omabala region,” he said.

On natural resources, Chief Onukwue noted that Anambra State is an oil-producing state, with deposits in Omabala contributing to the state and national economy. He urged oil and gas operators to prioritize youth employment and include local communities in industry activities.

Regarding infrastructure, Onukwue called attention to critical road networks, including the Onitsha–Anaku–Omasi–Nsukka road extending to Kogi State and Abuja, and the Otuocha–Umueze Anam–Nzam–Oroma Etiti–Inoma road connecting to Ibaji communities in Kogi. He stressed that improving these roads would enhance regional and national socio-economic development.

Chief Onukwue recalled that the Anambra State House of Assembly passed the Riverine Areas Development Commission (RIVADEC) Bill in 2021 to address the needs of riverine communities across nine local government areas, including Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum, Oyi, Onitsha North and South, Ogbaru, Awka North, and Idemili North.

The event celebrated the contributions of notable personalities from Omabala, including former Governor Willie Obiano, the late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Dr. Edwin Onwudiwe, HRH Igwe John Emeka of Umueze Anam, Dr. Tim Menakaya, Senators Alphonsus Ubanese Igbeke, Margery Okadigbo, Obi Anosike, and Dr. Tony Nwoye. The region also boasts entertainment figures such as Pete Edochie, the Ezigbo Obiligbo family, Ozoemena Nsugbe, Ekwegbeli Anyanwu, Onwuzilike Udemgba, and Ifeanyi Agwuedu.

The Townhall Meeting was attended by traditional rulers, Presidents General of Omabala communities, women and youth groups, and dignitaries including Chief Primus Odili, Hon. Barr. Obi Calistus Nweke, Hon. Raph Okeke, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, Chief Tochukwu Nweke, SAN, and Barr. Francis Okeke.

Chaired by Rt. Hon. Obinna Emeneka, Ijele Omabala, the event marked a renewed commitment by stakeholders to address flooding and promote socio-economic development in the Omabala region.