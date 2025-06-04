Niger flood: 1,249 communities in 30 states, FCT at risk — FG

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Sam Oyandongha, Ndahi Marama, Gabriel Ewepu, Shina Abubakar, James Ogunnaike, Ochuko Akuopha, Deola Badru & Ike Uchechukwu

ABUJA — The Federal Government yesterday raised alarm that 30 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are currently at risk of flooding, reminiscent of last Thursday’s flood in which over 200 persons lost their lives in Mokwa, Niger State.

Several houses were also washed away, rendering thousands homeless, even as over 500 persons have been declared missing.

The high flood risk states include Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, and Edo.

Others are Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, who raised the alarm at a briefing in Abuja, also said the flood in Mokwa was not caused by any release of water from Kainji and Jebba dams, but by heavy rainfall, heightened by the effects of climate change.

He said the high casualty figure was caused by lack of adherence by people in the state to flood warnings.

While asking states to put measures in place to stave massive flooding that could destroy lives and properties, the minister said: “The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation extends its heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the government and the good people of Niger State, especially the affected communities in Mokwa, who have experienced losses, deaths and displacements as a result of this natural disaster.

“I like to emphasise that the flood was not caused by water releases from either the Kainji or Jebba dams and that both dams are intact and safe.

“We commend the immediate response efforts of Niger State government, local authorities, and first responders who have been working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the victims.

“The flood in Mokwa town was primarily caused by heavy rainfall due to extreme weather conditions, occasioned by climate change, an emerging global phenomenon, which overwhelmed local drainage systems.

“Additionally, unregulated building and construction activities blocked an ephemeral tributary of River Dingi, a regressive river, a tributary of River Niger, which remains dry almost all year round with flows solely dependent on surface runoff by rainfall.

“The absence of efficient alternative pathways to redirect the excess water further worsened the flood’s impact on the communities.

“Nigerians will recall that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, through the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, in the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, on April 10, 2025, predicted flooding in 19 LGAs of Niger State, including Mokwa LGA.”

2025 Annual Flood Outlook

He also referred to the report of 2025 AFO, which indicated that 1,249 communities in 176 local government areas in 33 states and FCT fall within the high flood risk areas, while 2,187 communities in 293 local government areas in 31 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, fall within the moderate flood risk areas.

The high flood risk states, according to NIHSA, are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Federal Capital Territory, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara.

Speaking further, the minister said: “Let me take this opportunity to re-echo the key warnings and recommendations from the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook, AFO.

“We had urged and we are still urging states and local governments to act on these early warnings by strengthening drainage infrastructure; relocating vulnerable communities from flood plains; engaging in sustained public awareness campaigns; and enforcing land-use regulations to prevent encroachment into flood-prone areas.

“The AFO provides a comprehensive overview of the flood risks beyond the LGAs to actual communities, the potential flood-prone areas, expected flood levels and recommended adaptation and mitigation measures to minimise flood impact and also highlight how communities can adopt innovative approaches to reduce vulnerability.

“Stakeholders are, therefore, advised to visit the website/dashboard at (https://nihsa.gov.ng/flood-forecast-dashboard) for detailed information to take proactive measures in adaptation and mitigating flood impacts in their domain.

“This flood event, like many others in recent times, is a stark reminder of the increasing impacts of climate change on our environment and water systems.

“Extreme weather events, including intense rainfall and river flooding, are becoming more frequent and severe across the country and globally. These events not only disrupt livelihoods but also challenge the resilience of our infrastructure and environment.

“As a ministry, we remain committed to our mandate of managing the nation’s water resources in a sustainable and climate-resilient manner.

“We call on all stakeholders, government agencies, private sector, civil society organizations, and community leaders, to work together in building safer, more resilient communities.

“Technical personnel from the ministry; Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority, UNRBDA; and National Water Resources Institute, NWRI, are on ground in Mokwa taking assessments of the cause of the flood in order to come up with an appropriate report.’’

As at yesterday, some states listed by the federal government had started taking measures to prevent the Mokwa experience in their domains.

Delta takes pre-emptive steps to counter flooding

Reacting to the alert, Delta State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ejiro Jamani, said the state government is taking proactive steps to consolidate on steps taken last year.

He said: “We are consolidating on what we did last year. We are preparing to do massive de-siltation and open up the waterways across the three senatorial districts. We are working towards that seriously.

“We have an existing flood management committee; we are very proactive when it comes to flood management in Delta State. IDP camps will be established in Kwale, Bomadi, Patani, Otu-Jeremi, Ozoro and Asaba.’’

He claimed that when it came to matters affecting the people, the state government is very business-oriented, saying “we have started advocacy and orientation, telling the people, especially those living in flood-prone areas, to take charge of their environment; be aware that when we have sea level rise and when the rains are coming, they should move.

“Those farming in the flood plains should harvest their crops when the signs are coming, and those who are fishing should harvest their fish. Those living close to drains should stop the habit of turning the drains into dump sites.’’

Bayelsa can’t eliminate flooding, but…

In Bayelsa State, where flooding is perennial due to the location of the state as a receptacle of the nation’s water bodies, flooding can be described as a way of life.

However, the Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control has begun opening and clearing canals to prevent flooding in the state.

Speaking on the state’s preparedness to mitigate the predicted flooding, Director-General of the agency, Surv Wilson Omuso, said government had instituted systematic cleaning of drainages and is committed to reducing the impact of floods.

His words: “We cannot eliminate flooding due to our geographic location, but we can minimise its damage through preparedness and coordinated response.”

He said the flood control agency, in collaboration with the ministries of works and environment, is already operational and addressing high-risk zones.

Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to Bayelsa State Governor on Environment, Morris Alagoa, said: “Let me first remind us again that Bayelsa State is very unique geographically as it has the most Delta features of the Niger Delta, with a greater number of the water bodies emptying into the Atlantic Ocean and having the longest stretch on the Atlantic coastline, covering three local government areas (Brass, Southern Ijaw, and Ekeremor).

“Also, the state is below sea level and more riverine. With these geographical and geological features, Bayelsa State shouldn’t ordinarily wait for any predictions from NIMET, especially when we consider what has become a global singsong — the climate change phenomenon.

“From the above premise, even though the state is not where we should be, as Bayelsa is supposed to be leading when it comes to such, some concrete steps are being taken by the Sen. Douye Diri administration to tackle flood and erosion-related matters.

“You will recall that, owing to the significance given to the challenges posed by floods in recent times (since 2012), the state government established a Directorate of Flood and Erosion Control in 2023.

“That agency, which is mostly made up of professionals, has been doing quite a lot to ensure thoroughfare on our natural canals within the state capital and environs. Even as I respond to you now, they are busy in the field clearing water channels and canals.

“In addition, the agency conducts additional investigations in response to complaints from stakeholders and communities. Since last weekend, and even this morning and afternoon, I have been in contact with the agency’s leadership regarding the unusual rise in water levels on Epie Creek.

“This came after distress calls from victims whose surroundings, particularly farms, were inundated in May, forcing them to quickly harvest immature crops. These farmers along Epie Creek’s banks had anticipated harvesting their crops in August or September, but they are currently losing money as a result of the unforeseen amount of water upstream.’’

NEMA ready for floods in Rivers — Ebhodaghe

In Rivers State, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, also yesterday expressed its readiness to tackle flood emergencies in Rivers State, dousing tension raised by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, which listed Rivers as one of the flashpoints for floods.

Speaking on NEMA’s state of preparedness, the head of operations in Rivers/Bayelsa states, Eric Ebhodaghe, said the agency had been giving information from NiMET to all the stakeholders in the state to continue to be on red alert as flood was expected.

He noted that adequate action plans had been stepped up to mitigate impending floods in the state, adding that an intensive campaign to keep residents, especially those at the identified flashpoints, in a state of readiness for the flood had been embarked on.

“We have interacted with critical stakeholders like local government officials, relevant state government agencies, security agencies, such as NSCDC, the Army, and the Red Cross, among others. The essence of such interaction is to help us evacuate victims in record time when necessary,’’ he said.

Ebhodaghe also said the agency had since procured items, such as medication, foodstuffs and other necessities that would be needed to assist potential victims of the flood, adding that NEMA had identified safe grounds for relocation of flood victims.

He said, “we have trained volunteers across the state to help handle critical situations; we have also embarked on management of waste that blocks the water channels.

“The government has also been informed to de-silt every canal in the state, so waterways are not disrupted.”

Borno govt on sensitisation campaigns

In Borno, the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have embarked on aggressive sensitisation campaign, especially in view of what the state suffered in last year’s flooding.

Speaking on the level of preparedness of the state, in reaction to FG’s alarm, the Executive Secretary of Borno Geographic Information System, BOGIS, Engineer Adam Bababe, said he had already inaugurated a 13-man committee, saddled with the responsibility of demarcating boundaries and controlling developments along river banks and buffer zones or waterways in Maiduguri, and it’s environs with immediate effect.

Chairman of the committee is Liman Gana Mustapha, while Modu Choromi would serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee include a police officer, ASP Abba Bukar, legal adviser of the agency, among others.

He warned people to stop developing structures along waterways and buffer zones, saying 99.9% of structures/properties hitherto developed were in 2020 marked illegal since they had no government titles and approvals.

Bababe warned that the state government will not pay compensation for any demolished property along waterways or buffer zones that had no legal title or approval by relevant authorities, adding that over 1,300 illegal structures or property had been marked for demolition.

We’re prepared— Ondo govt

In Ondo State, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan said: “ In the last three months, there has been continuous channelisation ongoing across Ondo State, especially in such areas as Akure, Ondo and Idanre.

“Ondo State is well prepared to handle any case of flooding in any part of the state. The government has embarked on massive dredging of waterways across the state for easy passage of water.

We’ve de-silted 988.3km of rivers/streams, and drainage channels— Ogun govt

Reacting to the flood alert, Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, said: “In continuation of the efforts of government to minimise occurrence of flood in the state, residents of Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Owode, Abeokuta, Onihale in Ifo, Sagamu, Iperu and Ilishan are advised to be wary of flash floods expected this year.

“Those living on flood plains of Isheri, Akute, Warewa, Oke-Afa, Owa and Yemule River banks in Ijebu-Ode, Ifaara, Ebute-Oni, Ayede-Ayila, Makun, Iwopin and Igele in Ogun Waterside, Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East, Sokori, Arakanga and Onikoko River all in Abeokuta, Eruwuru, Eri, Ibu, Majopa, Odan and Sensen in Sagamu, and Ijamido, Ilo, Erukomu, Isakale, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area among others are advised to relocate to safer grounds before the coastal flood between September and November.

“To mitigate the impact of two seasons of flood in the state, the state government has, in the last five years, de-silted 988.3km of rivers/streams, and drainage channels; constructed 698m in length of concrete drainages and culverts of various cross-sections. Also, motorists, bike riders and other road users are advised not to enter or cross flooded roads during rainfall.

“Community Development Associations, CDAs, are enjoined to educate their residents not to dump refuse on drainage channels and rivers/streams, build on run-off routes or engage in other environmentally hazardous activities as the state government will not shy from applying maximum consequences for such inordinate behaviour.’’

We have taken measures to forestall flooding — Osun govt

In Osun State, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mr Mayowa Adejoorin, said the state government has embarked on massive dredging of waterways to create wider areas for easy passage of water across the state since last October.

“We also ensured evacuation of all debris and wastes illegally dumped across water ways desilting box culverts and line drainages to allow easy passage of water

“We have also embarked on massive campaigns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse and introduction of penalties against anyone found culpable in the act.”

Oyo fully prepared for flooding

In Oyo State, the Commissioner for Environment, Seun Ashamu, said: “l want to reassure our residents that we are fully prepared for the upcoming rainy season. We are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.

“We are launching awareness campaigns to educate everyone about the risks of flooding and the necessary safety precautions.

“Our emergency response plans are ready, and we are working closely with NEMA to activate early warning systems that will keep our citizens informed.

“Community engagement is vital, and we are ensuring that everyone knows evacuation routes and safety protocols. We are also prioritising the maintenance of our drainage systems to improve water flow and reduce flood risks.

“By collaborating with local authorities and community leaders, we aim for a coordinated response to any challenges that may arise. Continuous monitoring of weather patterns will help us respond swiftly to any changes. The state government remains committed to protecting our residents and minimising the impact of flooding.’’

Zamfara prepared, says ZEMA boss

In Zamfara State, the state Emergency Management Agency, ZEMA, said the state government has taken precautionary measures to avert flooding and it’s impact on vulnerable communities across the state.

Executive Secretary of the agency Amb. Ahmed Bala, who spoke with Vanguard yesterday: “ZEMA has ramped up mitigation efforts in the flood-prone areas, especially the local government areas of Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Talata-Mafara, and all other areas that usually experience flood in the past,”

He said ZEMA has embarked on vigorous enlightenment campaigns on clearance of major drainages to ensure water flowed freely during the peak of the raining season.

“Infact, we have since been working closely with all the relevant agencies, the ministry of environment, community leaders as well as the local authorities to educate residents against dumping refuse on drainage channels. We have also been evacuating all blockages that might cause flooding,” Amb. Bala said.

He called on residents of the state, particularly those in flood-prone areas to support the effort of the state government by maintaining clean environment.

We’re prepared— CrSG

In Cross Rivers State, the state Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, said it was ready to tackle any incident of flood in any local government, noting it had already informed affected areas on the need to be at alert.

Director General of SEMA in the state, Gill Antigha, said the agency would also be holding a stakeholders meeting on Friday to address issues ahead of time, especially sensitisation and simulation, using flood sites in Calabar metropolis.

“Tradiomal rulers, community leaders, youth leaders, emergency management agencies / responders, such as Red Cross, Road Safety, among others, have been invited.

“We already have jingles on radio and television advising residents of affected areas and LGAs to take precautions and be proactive by leaving such environments, especially along revirine areas or move to uplands or higher grounds.

“We are fully prepared for the flood as we are not going to be reactionary but very proactive in tackling flood.

“Those stakeholders we are inviting will take the message to their domain, and we are also going to go round the 18LGAs to sensitise the people on the dangers of flood and the need to be alert,” he said.

No cause for alarm in Lagos — Commissioner

he Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, has assured residents of adequate preparation for the rains.

Wahab, however, urged residents of low-lying wetland areas to move upland to avoid needless loss of lives and property, when the need arises.

He said: “It should be noted that the state has put in place its own network of weather stations as well as river gauge stations to monitor the weather and river levels in our state as well as increase preparedness for weather and flood related issues.

“The Ministry is collaborating with NiMet in the annual SCP which has been valuable as a vital weather and early warning tool for farmers, planners, decision makers and operators of various sectors and businesses that are likely to be impacted by the annual rainfall.

“Let me assure you that our State will continue to reap the benefits of careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being stepped up to contain any imminent rainfall.”