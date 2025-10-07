NSITF pledges compassionate service as customer service week kicks off

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –MANAGING Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Olúwaṣeun Faleye, on Monday, assured subscribers to the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, ECS, that they will encounter a more empathetic and responsive organization during their most vulnerable moments.

Faleye made the commitment while declaring open the NSITF’s Customer Service Week celebrations at the Fund’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

“I assure subscribers that anytime they deal with us, they will meet a compassionate organization that’s truly ready to serve them and empathize with their situations,” he stated.

Acknowledging that interactions often occur amid crises—such as accidents, losses, or bereavements—Faleye emphasized the need for staff who grasp the urgency of these situations and deliver swift, effective support to alleviate suffering.

Delving into this year’s theme, “Mission Possible,” the MD described it as a rallying cry for excellence. “It’s a message of encouragement, reminding us that anything is possible: service delivery of the highest quality and excellence.

“We can achieve it if we set our minds to it, and if management provides the necessary support and resources,” he said. The week, he added, is dedicated to reinforcing the Fund’s commitment to the superior service Nigerians deserve.

Customer Service Week traces its roots to the early 20th century in the United States, earning congressional recognition in 1992. Now observed globally during the first full week of October, it honors the vital role of customer service professionals, promotes best practices in customer relations, and fosters stronger ties between organizations and their stakeholders.

Under Faleye’s leadership, NSITF has ramped up efforts to enhance service delivery through public outreach and innovative tools. Recent initiatives include launching a multi-omni-channel platform for inquiries, clarifications, and guidance, addressing common misconceptions about the claims process.

The Fund has also undergone internal restructuring to expedite services, streamline documentation, and boost public awareness of updated procedures—all aimed at elevating its customer service metrics.

Faleye highlighted ongoing partnerships with SERVICOM, Nigeria’s public service watchdog, including the rollout of a service charter and participation in forums on service improvements.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” he affirmed, noting SERVICOM’s recent high rating of NSITF’s performance over the past year.

The week’s agenda features roadshows to engage the public and awards ceremonies recognizing staff for outstanding contributions to customer relations and service excellence.