Nollywood stars grace grand opening of Akwaamaka Studio in Festac Town

Ayo Onikoyi

High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu, CEO of Akwaamaka Music, hosted the grand opening of his state-of-the-art music, photography, and content creation studio in Festac Town, Lagos.

The glamorous event attracted top Nollywood stars including Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Uche Elendu, Grace Ama, and other notable personalities from the entertainment industry.

Guests were treated to a lively atmosphere, complete with exquisite refreshments and captivating performances.

One of Akwaamaka Music’s signed talents, Spenta (Kingsley Ifeanyi Adaoje), thrilled the audience with songs from his latest EP, Roll My Dice.

Speaking at the event, High Chief Obodoagwu shared the inspiration behind establishing Akwaamaka Studio: “Over the years, I have visited several studios in Lagos and noticed a lack of proper standard. I wanted to build a space that goes beyond music recording; a hub that caters to filmmakers, producers, artists, content creators, and individuals who want access to quality facilities. We also have a private Jet section. Akwaamaka Studio is designed to serve the entertainment industry as a whole. This is the best studio in Nigeria. I can bet that. The studio is poised to become a central creative engine for the entertainment community.”

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze praised the initiative, stating, “What High Chief Obodoagwu has done with Akwaamaka Studio is commendable. It’s a huge step toward professionalizing our industry’s infrastructure and providing a standard that our talent truly deserves. They have virtually everything here, you can shoot an entire movie in one location. The quality, the design, the nature-themed sets… it’s out of this world. Akwaamaka brought nature to life, and for filmmakers, this is going to cut costs significantly.”

Similarly, actress Uche Elendu noted that such investments are vital for nurturing talent and sustaining the industry.

The launch of Akwaamaka Studio marks a significant milestone in Obodoagwu’s vision to empower young talents and create world-class opportunities within Nigeria’s entertainment ecosystem.