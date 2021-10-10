Ezeudo

The Nigerian media and entertainment industry recently got a boost with the launch of AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio, which has been described by its founder and CEO, High Chief Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu, the Ezeudo Gburugburu of Ihiala, as a development that heralded “a new dawn in the media and entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa at large.”

Speaking about the new development, Obodoagwu, popularly known as Ezeudo, avowed: “AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio is an ultra-modern digital studio for AkwaAmaka Production Limited, a private limited liability company registered under the relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a media and entertainment company, its major objective centres on nurturing and promoting young talents, content development and fostering innovations and ideas.”

“So far, the company has not performed badly. We have been doing our best and will not give up until we get to where we are heading to. We have a movie production company which has produced five standard movies to our credit for the global market. Our belief, therefore, is that with the commissioning of AkwaAmaka Live and Digital Studio, AkwaAmaka Production Limited will have the capacity to produce more good music and movies for companies and individuals who desire to produce their music and movies in AkwaAmaka Digital Studio,” Ezeudo states.

He further revealed that five music artistes are presently signed onto the AkwaAmaka record label.

“The artistes comprised of four males―Bella Oluwasegun Abidemi (Bellamino), Akuma John Ikechukwu (Da-Popz), Izuchukwu Ezeribe Velitus (Mayor Onyenkwa), Aluche Paschal Chinecherem (Afhrolegacy ) and one female Praise Ayomide (Praise-Ayo). Two things made me sign them, one, their humble beginning and two, their tough backgrounds,” he explained.