Winner to grab $100,000 in new MTN, Ultima Studios reality show “Next Afrobeats Star”

By Efe Onodjae

In what has been described as a game-changer for Nigeria’s music industry, MTN Nigeria, in partnership with Ultima Studios and global music distribution platform, ONErpm, has unveiled a brand-new music reality TV show tagged Next Afrobeats Star (NAS).

The initiative, which aims to scout, nurture and project emerging Afrobeats talents onto the global stage, was formally launched on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at a high-octane media event held at the MTN Rooftop Event Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling, Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, described the show as a bold step to amplify Nigeria’s music prowess and create opportunities for the teeming youth population.

“Next Afrobeats Star is our commitment to the future of the Afrobeats movement. It’s a platform where raw talent meets real opportunity. We are going to the cities, the towns, even the remotest villages , because talent knows no boundaries and neither should opportunity,” she said.

Ikenna-Emeka further disclosed that the winner of the competition will walk away with a mouth-watering $100,000 music deal, courtesy of a strategic alliance between ONErpm and U-Records. Four other finalists will also get deals ranging between $25,000 and $75,000.

She added that the show aligns with the Federal Government’s Destination 2030 strategy, a national agenda to make Nigeria Africa’s creative capital within the next five years.

“This goes beyond entertainment. It’s about national pride, cultural identity, and global influence. We’re creating an enabling environment for Nigerian creativity to thrive.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of Ultima Studios Femi Ayeni, revealed that Next Afrobeats Star will be a first-of-its-kind production, different from previous reality shows.

“This time, we’re not just doing covers. For the first time, we’re bringing the beat-makers and producers into the studio to work directly with the contestants to create original songs. Those originals will be their ticket to stardom,” Ayeni said.

Top-tier Nigerian producers; Andre Vibez, Puffy Tee, Sarz, and P. Prime, have already been announced as official sound architects for the show.

On the mechanics of registration, Oluwabori Richards, Head of Content at Ultima Studios, explained that the process is simple and digital-first.

“Once you text ‘NAS’ to 13013 on an MTN line, you’ll receive a unique code and link to register online. There are about 10 to 12 instrumentals on the site. Contestants will download a beat, record a demo, and upload it back. Our A&R team at ONErpm will then screen all submissions.”

Richards added that while online auditions are ongoing, physical auditions will also hold in Jos, Enugu, and Lagos. From both digital and in-person entries, 300 contestants will be shortlisted for the “Trial” phase, the first live performance stage before the show’s judges.

The competition is open to all Nigerian citizens and promises a unique blend of musical talent discovery, professional development, and real-time industry exposure.

To enter the competition, interested applicants are to text NAS to 13013 using an MTN line. The entry is open nationwide and registration is free.

With Afrobeats already dominating global playlists, MTN and Ultima Studios are betting on the Next Afrobeats Star to not only stir the next music sensation but also export Nigeria’s cultural sound to the world.