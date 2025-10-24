Nigerians deserve truth on sudden sack of service chiefs – ADC tells Tinubu

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tell Nigerians the real reasons behind the sudden removal of the country’s service chiefs, saying the abrupt shake-up has raised questions about transparency and stability in government.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said that although the President, as Commander-in-Chief, has the authority to make such changes, the timing, coming amid widespread rumours of an attempted coup, makes openness and clear communication essential.

“We acknowledge that the President reserves the power to make such changes as he may deem fit. However, we are somewhat concerned that this change is coming in the wake of widespread rumours of an attempted coup,” the ADC said.

The opposition party criticised the Federal Government for what it described as a confusing and evasive response to the rumours, saying Nigerians deserved clarity, not mixed signals.

“The reactions of government to the dangerous rumour have veered between deliberate obfuscation and outright confusion in a matter that required crystal clarity,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC also pointed out that many of the service chiefs removed had been appointed only about 28 months ago, while the current Chief of Defence Staff had only been in his previous post as Chief of Army Staff for a year. It argued that such a major change in the military hierarchy could not have been made without serious underlying reasons.

“This kind of decision has serious and far-reaching implications for stability within the ranks and therefore could not have been taken without strong reasons,” the party noted.

The ADC said Nigerians deserve a categorical explanation from the government, stressing that its concern was for the country’s peace and the health of its democracy.

“As an opposition political party, our interest remains the stability of our country and our democracy. In light of developments in our neighbourhood, particularly in Chad and across the Sahel, we are gravely concerned,” it said.

The party accused the Tinubu administration of being distracted, saying insecurity is worsening even as government attention appears more focused on politics than on protecting lives and property.

“Insecurity continues to spread, with terrorist groups staging a comeback in some parts of the country, while bandits reign supreme in others.

“But this is not the reason the government is changing the service chiefs. Instead, the administration’s attention appears fully focused on regime politics rather than securing the lives of Nigerians,” the ADC said.

It warned that the sweeping changes in the military could deepen public anxiety and feed further conspiracy theories rather than restore confidence.

“This action, if anything, will only further promote rumours and conspiracy theories,” the party cautioned.

The ADC further urged the Federal Government to be transparent about its decision and reassure citizens that Nigeria’s democracy is not under threat.

“We therefore reiterate our earlier position that the Federal Government must address the issue transparently and reassure Nigerians that our democracy is not under threat,” the party said.