New service chiefs arrive Senate for screening

The newly appointed service chiefs on Wednesday arrived at the National Assembly for their screening by the Senate.

They were sighted at the National Assembly Complex around 10 a.m., accompanied by other senior military officers.

The Senate had earlier rescheduled the screening to Wednesday, October 29, from its initial plan to hold it next week. The decision followed a correspondence from President Bola Tinubu, which Senate President Godswill Akpabio read on the floor, requesting the confirmation of General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff.

Akpabio explained that the adjustment was necessary to allow the new military chiefs to assume their duties without delay.

President Tinubu had, in his letter, urged the Senate to fast-track the confirmation process to ensure continuity and effective coordination within the nation’s security architecture.

Recall Vanguard reported that Tinubu approved a shake-up in the military hierarchy, appointing General Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff to replace General Christopher Musa.

He also named Major-General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.