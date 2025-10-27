Breaking: Tinubu meets new service chiefs behind closed doors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the newly appointed Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not been officially disclosed, sources suggest that discussions are centered on strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and refining inter-agency coordination across the armed forces.

The meeting comes shortly after the President approved a new slate of Service Chiefs — a move the Presidency described as part of ongoing efforts to enhance professionalism, efficiency, and accountability within the nation’s security framework.

In attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas.

The high-level engagement is expected to set the tone for the new military leadership’s operational priorities, with emphasis on counter-terrorism, internal security, and improved synergy among the armed services.