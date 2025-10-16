NELMCO reaffirms commitment to address power sector challenges

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, collaboration, and sustainable solutions to the post-privatization challenges in the country’s power sector.

The Managing Director of NELMCO, Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas, gave the assurance during the company’s second Annual Strategic Stakeholders’ Engagement with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) held in Abuja.

The event, which had over 40 CSOs in attendance alongside NELMCO’s top management and senior government officials, focused on the theme: “Establishing a National Power Assets Register for Nigeria’s Power Sector.”

Speaking at the engagement, Dekalu-Thomas emphasized NELMCO’s central role in managing post-privatization debts and addressing liquidity issues that have long hampered growth in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

She noted that NELMCO’s efforts align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes transparency, efficiency, and measurable progress in the energy sector.

“While the task before us is complex, NELMCO has developed modalities to ease and eventually eliminate the financial burdens that have constrained sectoral growth,” Dekalu-Thomas said. “Our approach is rooted in accountability, and we view civil society participation as vital to building public trust in the reform process.”

Referring to President Tinubu’s directive of March 7, 2024, which recognized NELMCO’s pivotal role in managing the power sector’s liabilities, she reiterated the company’s resolve to deliver measurable results in line with the administration’s reform objectives.

In his remarks, Comrade Ogakwu, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs, commended Dekalu-Thomas for her “visionary and results-driven leadership,” noting that her tenure has brought renewed direction, innovation, and stakeholder confidence to the power sector.

“Since her appointment, NELMCO has demonstrated remarkable commitment to reform and accountability. Mrs. Dekalu-Thomas’ performance reflects the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and we believe she deserves even greater responsibilities in national service,” he said.

The engagement concluded with participants agreeing that continued collaboration between NELMCO and the civil society community would enhance transparency, improve data management through the proposed National Power Assets Register, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition toward a more efficient and reliable electricity sector.