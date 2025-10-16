NCC takes anti-piracy battle to Port Harcourt, visits schools, market

NCC Director, Rivers State Abdul-Salami Babatunde. Inspect books and Invoice Receipts during his Inspection Visit in Port Harcourt.

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has carried out an inspection/examination tour to some schools and market in Port Harcourt metropolis as part of efforts by the Commission to rid learning Institutions and marker places of the use and sales of pirated materials.

Director General of the Commission, Dr. John Asein represented by Mr. Abdul-Salami Babatunde of the Port Harcourt Directorate Office, led the team of Copyright Officers and security officials on the visit to some schools and market places in the state.

Speaking during the visit, He said “The aim of this exercise is to ensure that pirated books are not used or sold in any of the schools both in private and government schools. It is the responsibility of NCC to protect the originality of Intellectual property particularly literary works”

He called on proprietors of schools to desist from patronizing pirated materials but rather obtain their books from authorized publishers. According to him, “Piracy is a crime, and an economic sabotage act as enshrined in the NCC laws. therefore anyone caught in dealing on pirated materials will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law”.

The team also visited several bookshops and stationery stores at mile one market, education bust top and mile three markets as purchase invoices were presented by the shop owners for inspection.

Rivers state Director of NCC Port Harcourt insist that the operation is a continuous exercise while advising stakeholders to join the fight against piracy.